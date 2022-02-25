COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Legislators, deal with the fentanyl crisis today
Tomorrow is too late to act on Colorado’s soaring fentanyl crisis. People are dying every day. Do something, and do it now.
On the day a leading drug-abuse physician told horror stories about the influx of illicit fentanyl into our state, in a Gazette Perspective Q&A Sunday, the type of horror he described occurred in Commerce City.
Five young people, who each thought they were using cocaine, died instantly because the drug was laced with fentanyl — almost certainly unknown to them.
There was no time for a rescue with Narcan. Dead are three women ages 28, 29 and 32, and two men ages 32 and 24. What killed them should be classified as a poison and a potential chemical weapon capable of causing mass casualties if aerosolized or injected into beverages, a water cooler, food or any number of illicit recreational drugs.
The Gazette has warned about this poison for months, explaining how China manufactures and transports it across our southern border in partnership with Mexican drug cartels. We’ve spoken with law enforcement across Colorado who say their hands are tied by state law.
The legislature voted in 2019 to decriminalize up to 4 grams of Schedule 1 and 2 narcotics — including fentanyl — meaning possession carries a ticket and a misdemeanor charge.
Four grams of fentanyl is enough to kill thousands of people. Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law and recently told The Gazette he was unaware of fentanyl’s dangers at the time.
No one can remain oblivious to the crisis, which kills Coloradans at a higher rate than COVID. Unless stopped immediately, we will all soon know a friend, neighbor, relative or colleague who lies dead because of fentanyl ingestion.
We’ve begged Polis for a solution, and he promises to sign legislation written to reduce the crisis. No bill has hit his desk, so maybe it is time he cattle-prod his party leaders to get serious.
Nearly six weeks into the session, and we’ve seen no urgency in dealing with the daily deaths caused in large part by the idiotic decriminalization in 2019. We need to wage war on this killer, not play footsie while talking about more criminal justice reform.
Legislators, please accept this simple advice. Sunday’s tragedy — warned of repeatedly this session by physicians and law enforcement — will happen again and again.
Beginning today, drop everything — drop debate on other bills — and get an emergency fentanyl bill to Polis that allows law enforcement to use every legal means to keep this killer off the streets.
Fentanyl poses an obvious death sentence to people who unknowingly use it, so the penalty for possession or distribution of any amount should be a top-level felony. We’re not talking about unsuspecting users, who often get an overdose death penalty before anyone can ticket them. We’re talking about people possessing deadly amounts in baggies or pills, which is anything more than about 2 milligrams.
Fix the state law, then get our federal government to keep this substance from crossing the border.
Five young Coloradans did not deserve instant deaths at a party Sunday for making the poor choice of using cocaine. No family is safe from a similar tragedy, no matter how well they bring up their children. This might be the greatest public health crisis our state and country face, and there is no more time to waste in stopping it.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
DENVER GAZETTE
Feds shouldn’t mandate masks on public transit
As Colorado ushers in a post-omicron period during which many local and state COVID-19 mandates have been expediently dropped, the federal government continues an edict out of touch with the people of our state — particularly those in the working class or living on assistance.
It is the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s lingering mandate for masks on all public transportation. The nationwide policy, enforced by the Transportation Security Administration, runs through March 18. That’s more than a half year since, all the way back in August 2021, the federal government last extended the mandate.
The blanket policy trickles down from on high to most acutely affect the day-to-day lives of working-class Coloradans — those among us who rely on, say, the Mountain Metro Transit bus in Colorado Springs, the Regional Transportation District light rail in the Denver Metro or the Bustang between Grand Junction and Denver and up and down Interstate 25.
Yes, for the aloof among us who don’t have to ride public transit, average Joes and Jills are forced to cover their faces when going here and there despite the fact, as the Gazette’s Seth Klamann reported in two articles late last week, the current and near-term COVID threat to Colorado has evaporated in short order. The omicron variant spread through us like it has the rest of the world, fast and furious, resulting in state officials estimating 90% of people have been infected. Daily cases have now dipped almost into the hundreds after a tenfold statistical decrease in just a month. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s state epidemiologist, said it is projected that COVID-related hospitalizations will drop below 250 by the end of February. Herlihy and Scott Bookman, Colorado’s COVID-19 incident commander, explicitly said the high levels of immunity mean cases and hospitalizations should continue to fall further until the early summer, at least.
These ever-cautious state health officials view our COVID situation so positively that, as Klamann also reported Thursday, the state deactivated its crisis standards for both hospital staffing and emergency services. And that’s all on top of the fact anyone who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccines and/or booster shots can receive them at no cost while — yes — other effective treatments are available, too.
So why then, when we’re all living in that statistical and medical reality, is it OK for the federal government to make public-transportation users the only forcibly masked widespread demographic among us? That’s a question our Colorado elected representatives should consider after, last week, the state of Texas sued to overturn the federal mandate.
“The CDC has no authority to make rules that limit the freedom of millions of travelers without any evidence in the hopes it may have some preventative effect,” the suit reads.
Back here in Colorado, even in some of our state’s most pro-mask places — such as the city of Denver, where there have been recent rollbacks in local mask mandates — a citizen who is fortunate enough to privately transport possesses the right to live a mask-free life. The fortunate among us get to go from home, to the grocery store, to work, to socializing and everywhere in between while breathing free and smiling for all to see.
Meanwhile, the federal mandate continues to discriminate against the poor and working class.
Denver Gazette editorial board