DENVER GAZETTE
Enforce the law that forbids school segregation
Imagine a public school teaching 5- and 6-year-olds to embrace Baptist doctrines and customs. The school contains three Baptist students. During “Baptist Lives Matter at School Week of Action,” teachers tell Baptist children to reject the traditions of Catholics and Jews, disrupt the families and communities of non-Baptists, and focus on developing “Baptist villages.”
This would be an overt violation of Article 9, Section 8 of the Colorado Constitution. It says: “No sectarian tenets or doctrines shall ever be taught in the public school …”
That means no teacher may tell Baptists to segregate themselves into villages and focus on their Baptist identities. All should give thanks for this law, because any such instruction could harm the school’s three Baptist children and all the other students who are something other than Baptist.
The school should teach reading, writing and arithmetic without advocating religious tenets and segregation based on sectarian identity. Teach children to respect one another without regard for group identities and labels.
Immediately following the constitution’s prohibition of religious indoctrination and segregation, Article 9, Section 8, says “nor shall any distinction or classification of pupils be made on account of race or color …”
The law, updated 10 years after the Civil Rights Act of 1964, is crystal clear. Teachers should concern themselves with the minds of students, not the religious beliefs of their families or their genetic lineages. The law puts religious identity in the same sentence, context and category as “race” and “color.”
One cannot read this law without concluding Denver’s Centennial Elementary School is breaking it. Attorney General Phil Weiser and others in law enforcement should apply the law and stop Centennial’s “Families of Color Playground Night” and open indoctrination of children to pursue segregation based on race.
The school plans to participate in Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action. The curriculum includes a commitment to “the disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics.” They might as well advocate disrupting Jewish, Catholic and Muslim family dynamics to benefit three students from Baptist households.
The Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action tells teachers to emphasize 13 principles that include “transgender affirming, queer affirming” and “Black families, Black villages, Black women and unapologetically Black.”
“This specific week of action is part of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement that intends to provide a learning environment for all students for what I believe is critical reflection and honest conversation about all communities of color,” Denver Public School Board President Xóchitl Gaytán told The Gazette, speaking for herself. She said a board statement is forthcoming.
“I support this ongoing movement and this critical reflection,” Gaytán said.
Centennial Elementary consists of three Black children who are the primary victims of this messaging. The instruction tells them they are different and should segregate themselves into villages containing only other Blacks.
Our country has worked hard to eliminate segregation and other forms of institutional racism, so we should not be pitching racial division in schools. Doing so violates the letter of the Colorado Constitution, the spirit of the Civil Rights Act and multiple U.S. Supreme Court rulings, including Brown v. Board of Education.
Weiser, Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Attorney Cole Finnegan and Denver City Attorney Kristin M. Bronson should enforce the law against this school and just say “no” to institutionalized, intellectual, academic segregation.
It is immoral, destructive and against modern laws and cultural mores intended to protect our children from ugly practices we long ago decided were wrong.
Denver Gazette editorial board
COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Pandemic, endemic —
or just academic?
Give extra credit for civic engagement to some Colorado high-schoolers who walked out of class last week to protest what they say are the hazards of COVID on campus. But they lose points when it comes to following current events.
The latest news on COVID, in its “omicron” iteration, is in fact encouraging. Its ever-seesawing Colorado caseload, once again, has been tapering off. The Gazette reported last week the virus’ holiday wave had crested.
That’s not to say the show’s over, so the kids should go back to class — though that probably is the best use of their school day in any event. Rather, the virus persists as it has for the better part of two years, and it likely will continue to do so. Meaning, we’ll just have to live with it — which is quite literally what most people will do.
Indeed, after a year in which most Coloradans have been vaccinated, and many have developed natural immunity from a bout with COVID, the plain reality is that the vast majority of people simply aren’t in harm’s way.
That doesn’t mean they won’t catch COVID ever again. It’s just that all the data suggests it’s extremely unlikely to have much of an impact on people who don’t already suffer from health complications.
There’s also mounting data indicating the omicron variant — accounting for almost all the new cases these days — is the mildest yet. Meanwhile, research dating almost to the outset of the pandemic makes clear that most children and young adults never faced appreciable risk of severe symptoms from COVID in the first place.
All of which should be shaping our public-policy priorities. Quite frankly, the students who walked out (in coordination with a national walkout that drew fairly meager participation) should be far more worried about the prospect of any more school closures. Those had a devastating impact last year on Colorado children’s learning as well as their mental health.
Kids face minimal harm from COVID itself because — as the science makes clear — catching it won’t have serious consequences for them unless they are at risk due to otherwise compromised health. Considerably greater harm awaits them if they go back to remote learning as demanded by the state’s and nation’s teachers unions — in defiance of science.
More generally, the back and forth over whether the pandemic has become “endemic” — i.e., is here to stay — is almost academic. The reality, for all but those Coloradans who fall into high-risk health categories, is that COVID by now is as navigable as a seasonal flu.
Sure, plenty of sidebar debates continue to swirl around COVID and our response to it. Is Gov. Jared Polis adequately addressing the critical needs of a health care infrastructure that’s short on staff? Should simple paper masks give way to N95s for those who are medically vulnerable? And by the way, will we ever achieve elusive “herd immunity”?
Such questions are pretty marginal to most Coloradans, who are just trying to find the shortest path back to normal. The good news is we already appear to be on that path — and are well on our way.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board