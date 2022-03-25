COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Small-town Colorado goes soft on crime
It’s not just our state’s metro areas that are reeling from rising crime. Far from the Front Range, small-town Coloradans, as well, are fed up with the state-sanctioned enablement of tried-and-true criminals.
In southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley, residents of Alamosa are sharing heart-wrenching stories that amount to a testimonial of the real-world implications of going soft on crime. Sadly, it’s taking place in an area long struggling with drug-related despair.
Their publicly elected prosecutor, District Attorney Alonzo Payne, refuses to confront the area’s drug-and-crime epidemic, which parallels the state’s.
The top talk up and down Alamosa’s Main Street this St. Patrick’s Day, from St. Ives Pub & Eatery to Calvillo’s Mexican Restaurant, isn’t about the Valley’s water debate. It’s about the push from the police chief and people to recall Payne.
Payne is a former public defender who proudly ran — winning by a 62% margin in the Democratic primary — on a Bernie Sanders-endorsed platform to “reduce incarceration and stop the criminalization of poverty in southern Colorado.” The DA, who wouldn’t comment to The Gazette, has been nicknamed “Let ‘em Go Alonzo” by the people because not one of more than 40 narcotics cases local police shared in nine months went to trial.
As in the rest of our crime-hobbled country, everyday Alamosans have had a cold, hard wake-up call now that they see what Payne’s abomination of a prosecutorial approach means for them.
The near-weekly tales of drugs and crime swallowing their hometown whole have become so bad that even state Attorney General Phil Weiser, a fellow Democrat, acknowledged the concerns are “troubling.”
As reported the other day by The Gazette, Alamosa City Manager Heather Brooks lambasted Payne for his disregard for communication with fellow local elected officials and for “sweetheart deals” to criminals, saying he’s “made it abundantly clear that the philosophical platform he ran on applies to all levels of crimes, and he doesn’t believe jail is productive.”
Alamosans are so enraged they want to remove Payne by changing the city’s Fair Campaign Practices Act, which would allow up to $10,000 of public funds toward a recall — an unprecedented move in the sprawling, six-county 12th Judicial District.
With Alamosans logically concluding their DA values criminals over victims — a worry for many Coloradans amid our crime surge in recent years — the Alamosa City Council recently listened to tearful testimonials from residents.
The stories were about how Payne’s propensity to scale back serious offenses to little or no jail time has led to a scary reality for a small town. It feels unrepresentative of a community where everybody seemingly knows everybody.
“I get phone calls from people with terror in their voice because the person standing in line next to them at the grocery store is the person who victimized them,” Mayor Ty Coleman told The Gazette. “They feel there’s no hope. They feel the system is broken.”
Indeed, in Alamosa — and across much of the state.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
DENVER GAZETTE
‘Camping’ bans protect the community
A leading advocate for Denver’s homeless took a shot at the city’s sporadically enforced camping ban last week — revealing a failure to grasp the policy’s purpose. The criticism also reflected a surprising misunderstanding of the addicts and other drifters who opt for a life on the streets at the community’s expense.
As reported by The Gazette, Metro Denver Homeless Initiative Executive Director Jamie Rife complained to Denver City Council members on Wednesday that the ban makes her job harder.
“As we’re trying to rapidly house people … when their availability comes up for a housing resource, if there are camping bans or sweeps or anything like that, it actually makes connecting with the person more difficult because we don't know where they're staying,” Rife told the council’s Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee.
“We have outreach workers that are building relationships, working really hard, and then when things like this happen, it does make it more difficult to outreach to people,” she said.
Well, sure, it probably does make it more challenging. But that’s beside the point of a camping ban.
Whether it’s Denver’s policy — emphatically reaffirmed by voters a few years ago — or one tentatively approved not long ago by the city council in neighboring Aurora, a ban on so-called urban camping is meant to protect the community. Rife might not get that, but the public does.
Heaven forbid a meth-addicted panhandler who has refused offers of shelter — as well as medical, dental, rehab, employment, mental-health and other services — might be ordered by police, at last, to pull up stakes. Told to abandon the squalor of a filthy, rowdy encampment in a park near a playground — where kiddies and passersby are treated to billowing pot smoke, drunk and disorderly behavior, harassment and worse — vagrants might have to move, oh, a block or more away.
And then Rife’s outreach staff will have to go searching for them. Only to find them next to a school. Or someone’s home. Or, on a highway off-ramp — holding a sign informing motorists how hard it is to land a job amid the current labor shortage.
Of course, the inhabitants of a relocated camp probably will refuse help all over again, anyway. Many simply don’t want help. That’s not to say they don’t need it; they especially need treatment for their addictions as well as mental-health issues. It’s available, as is a warm bed — indoors — and a square meal. But it’s not a population, by and large, that wants to get back on its feet. They have fallen through the cracks due to their own life choices.
Which is to say most of them are “homeless” only in the strictest sense of the word.
In stark contrast, the majority of truly homeless people typically have endured a recent misfortune, often enough beyond their control. Perhaps an eviction, job loss or domestic violence. And they want to rectify their situation. So, they will make swift and smart use of opportunities to turn things around.
Not the “campers.” For all too many of them, street life fits their bad habits. And they force all of its ripple effects on the rest of the community.
A camping ban is the least the city can do to create some safe space for hard-pressed, rank-and-file residents. If only the city would enforce it more often.
Denver Gazette editorial board