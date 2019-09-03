Fifty-Five Years Ago: Art Sheeley, a former Colorado Republican National committeeman from Fort Collins, interjected in a congressional primary, writing a letter to Republican 4th Congressional District candidate Gordon Weller of Grand Junction, asking him to retract his claims of having been a Colorado campaign manager for Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952.
“The voting public should know that L.M. Pexton, chairman of the board of the Denver stockyards, and I were in fact general managers of that campaign,” wrote Sheeley. “Weller has been trying to ride the Eisenhower name to victory over state Sen. Ed Lamm.”
… Denver Mayor Tom Currigan, Denver Bank President Walt Emery, former State Institutions Director James Galvin and Denver Welfare Executive Director Henry Welch of the Metropolitan Council for Community Services were all appointed directors of Denver’s “War on Poverty.”
The formal announcement was made in late August and outlined that the directors would coordinate Denver agencies working against poverty and supervise programs made possible by the Economic Opportunity Act.
Thirty-Five Years Ago: At the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, N.J., each delegation on the convention floor was given a computer to aid communication.
Only a few hours after Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro conducted a two-hour news conference regarding her finances, a message came across all computer screens reading: “Geraldine Ferraro Resigns.”
The message was a mistake and should have read, “Geraldine Ferraro’s press secretary resigns.” The error caused quite a bit of dismay and confusion among the delegates.
Five Years Ago: Retired Gen. David H. Petraeus, former director of the CIA, addressed 2,000 people at an anniversary commemoration at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, marking the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The Colorado Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab co-hosted the event with Gov. John Hickenlooper, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and The Denver Post. Andy Alexander, former Washington Post editor, questioned Petraeus for 70 minutes on international issues.
The night before, President Obama had addressed the nation about measures that would be taken against ISIL, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Asked to comment on Obama’s speech, Petraeus was complimentary about the action by the White House, solidly backing the president after he was criticized for failing to provide sufficient details about the military strategy.
“In my experience, you don’t tell your opponent what you plan to do. Better they learn when you show up,” he said.
Petraeus also said that despite recent polling results, Americans felt less safe since the emergence of ISIL, but U.S. military forces “… are much better prepared than we were in 2001.”
He also spoke positively of the Iraqi Defense Forces.
“We made a lot of progress training these forces. Recently they’ve suffered from poor leadership and political pressure, but that is about to change.” Petraeus said the Iraqis would have to establish a united front against ISIL, and while the situation on the ground was difficult, such a feat could be accomplished.
Asked whether he might get into politics, Petraeus vehemently said no. He conveyed his astonishment that people had approached him promising to raise millions on his behalf.
“I’m rarely asked what my position is on issues,” Petraeus said. “I suspect neither [party] would be enthusiastic about me as a candidate.”
Rachael Wright, author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, has political science and history degrees from Colorado Mesa University and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and The Gazette in Colorado Springs.