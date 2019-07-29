MONDAY AUGUST 5TH
-[R] Jefferson Republican Men’s Club, 7-9am, Davie’s Chuck Wagon Diner 10151 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, Cost $5+ breakfast, Contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619
-[R] Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30am, Johnson’s Corner at SE Frontage Rd and 1-25 Exit 254, Cost for buffet breakfast and meeting is $10
-Aurora Commission for Seniors, 1-3pm, 30 Del Mar Circle, Aurora, Contact Ron Roulhac 303-739-7950
-[D] County Officers Meeting, 5:30-6:30pm, For location information visit denverdemocrats.org
-[R] Summit County GOP Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7pm, 151 Peak One Blvd, Frisco
-Denver City Council Meeting, 5:30-9pm, 1437 Bannock St, Denver
-Centennial: City Council Meeting, 6pm, 13133 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
-[D] HD8 Officers Meeting, 6:30-8pm, Visit denverdemocrats.org for location information
-Westminster: City Council Study Session, 6:30-10:30pm, Council Board Room 4800 W 92nd Ave, Westminster, Contact Kodi Erb 303-658-2001
-Aurora City Council Regular Meeting, 7:30pm, Council Chambers 1st Floor 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Contact Stephen Ruger 303-739-7094
TUESDAY AUGUST 6TH
-Centennial: Meet the Mayor, 10am, 13133 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
-[R] Delta County Republicans Monthly Meeting, 12-1pm, United Realty Office 204 E Bridge St, Hotchkiss, Contact Sue Whittlesey 970-835-7600
-[R] Delta County Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, Surface Creek Community Church 21987 Austin Rd, Austin, Contact Betty Oglesby 970-250-4679
-Aurora: Citizens Advisory Budget Committee, 6:30-8:30pm, Ponderosa Room 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Contact Kimberley Brown 303-739-7492
-[S] Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, 1400 N Lafayette St, Denver
-[D] JeffCo Chair’s Advisory Committee, 6:30-8:30pm, 8725 W 14th Ave #130, Lakewood
-[D] HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, Christ Church United Methodist 690 Colorado Blvd, Denver
-[R] Denver GOP Executive Committee meeting, 7-8:30pm, 2nd Floor Conference Room 1660 S Albion St, Denver
-[D] HD 5 Meeting, 7-9pm, Emily Griffith Tech College 1205 Osage St, Denver
-[R] North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9pm, 911 Driving School 9100 100th Ave, Westminster
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7TH
-[R] Arapahoe County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30am, 7401 South Clinton St, Englewood, Contact Myron Spanier at 303-877-2940
-DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4pm, 101 17th St Aspen/Birch Conf Room, Denver
-DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30pm, 1001 17th St Douglas Fir Conference Room
-[R] Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30pm, 80 S Madison St, Denver
-Aurora: Veterans Affairs Stand Down Committee, 6-8pm, Heritage Christian Center 14401 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, Contact bshafer@auroragov.org
-Aurora: Human Relations Commission, 6-8pm, Aspen Room 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Contact Claudine McDonald 303-739-7653
-[D] Diversity and Outreach Committee, 6:30-9pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
-[S] Mutual Aid Committee: Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30pm, 710 E 26th Ave, Denver
THURSDAY AUGUST 8TH
-[R] Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30-1pm, 6255 W Quincy Ave, Denver
-[L] Boulder Libertarian Lunch, 12:15pm, 645 30th St, Boulder, Contact Lance Cayko socialmedia@lpboulder.org
-[D] El Paso County Dems Social Hour, 4:30-6:30pm, The Bench 424 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
-Westminster: Elected Officials Dinner, 5:30-8:30pm, 10600 Westminster Blvd, Contact Kathryn Schroeder 303-658-2100
-[R] Montrose County Republicans Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30pm, Montrose Education Services Board Room, 930 Colorado Ave, Montrose
-Aurora Housing Authority, 6-8pm, 2280 S Xanadu Way, Aurora, Contact Hannah Han 720-251-2066
-[R] HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, 3401 S Dahlia St, Denver
-Centennial: Youth Commission Meeting, 7pm, 13133 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
-[R] HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30pm, Pints Pub 221 W 13th Ave, Denver
-[D] Education Study Group, 7-8:30pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
-[R] Elbert County Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30pm, 651 W. Beverly St, Elizabeth
-[S] Electoral Committee Meeting, 7-8:30pm, Contact mbbmalcolm@gmail.com for location information
FRIDAY AUGUST 9TH
-DRCOG: Broomfield Subregional Forum, 8:30-10:30am, for more information and location please visit drcog.org
-Aurora: Public Defender Commission, 1-3pm, Public Defender’s Office 14999 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Contact Laurie Cole 303-739-6555
-Aurora: Federal, State & Intergovernmental Relations Policy Committee, 1:30-3pm, Mt. Elbert 5th Floor 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Contact Debora O’Connor 303-739-7595
SATURDAY AUGUST 10TH
-[R] Weld Breakfast, 8-9:30am, 815 7th St, Ft. Lupton, RSVP to John Kivimaki 303-828-0262
-[R] Weld County Breakfast, 8-9:30am, Double Tree 701 Vasquez Blvd, Platteville, RSVP to Marge Klein 303-246-2716
-[R] Douglas Executive Meeting, 8-9am, Douglas County Courthouse 400 Justice Way, Castle Rock
-[R] North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30am, Community Room 9998 Grant Street, Thornton, $3 per person, Contact Dana West at 303-280-0243
-[R] JeffCo Republicans: Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival Parade, Contact Alex Inscoe at 303-842-4277
-[R] Denver Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9-11am, Berkeley Lake Park 4601 W 46th Ave, Denver
-[D] HD1 Meeting, 9-11am, Christ the King Lutheran Church 2300 S Patton Ct, Denver
-[R] West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15am, 2255 West Berry Ave, Littleton
-[D] Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10-12pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
-Aurora: Judicial Performance Commission, 10-12pm, Court Administrator’s Conference Room 14999 E Alameda Pkwy, Meetings are not open to the public, for more information visit auroragov.org
-[R] Denver Republican Woman Fundraiser, 11-1pm, Berekley Park 4800 Sheridan Blvd, Denver, For more information visit denvergopwomen.org
-[L] Community Gardening with LP Boulder, 12-1pm, 11th Ave Gardens 156 11th Ave, Longmont
-[S] Chapter Meeting, 2-4pm, SEIU Offices 2525 W Alameda Ave, Denver
-[R] Gunnison County Lincoln Day Dinner, 6-9pm, Three Rivers Resort Dance Hall 130 Co Road 742, Almont