MONDAY 12TH
-[R] Jefferson Republican Men’s Club, 7-9am, Davie’s Chuck Wagon Diner 10151 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, Cost $5+ breakfast, Contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619
-Denver City Council Meeting, 5:30-9pm, 1437 Bannock St, Rm 451, Denver
-[R] Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30am, Johnson’s Corner at SE Frontage Rd and 1-25 Exit 254, Cost for buffet breakfast and meeting is $10
-Denver City Council: Special Issues City Charter, 3pm, City and County Building, Denver
-[D] EMK Planning Committee, 6-8pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
-[D] Fountain Democratic Club, 6-8pm, 5745 Southmoor Dr, Fountain, Contact Jan King 719-382-1015
-[R] HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, 80 S Madison St, Denver, Contact dengophd6@gmail.com
-[R] Elbert County Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8pm, Legacy Academy 1975 Legacy Cir, Elizabeth, Contact Andrea Richardson at richarsonam2014@gmail.com
-[L] Board Meeting, 7pm, North Entrance 727 E 16th Ave, Denver, Contact chair@lparapahoe.org
-[S] Workplace Organizing Collective, 7-8:30pm, for location information contact jakedouglas1@gmail.com
TUESDAY 13TH
-[R] Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8am, Club House 3914 Roosevelt Ave, Wellington
-CoLeg: Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Study Committee, 9:30am, Old State Library, Denver
-Denver City Council: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30am, City & County Building Rm 391, Denver
-[R] Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30-1:30pm, 110 Glenmoor Dr, Englewood, $20 for lunch, RSVP to June Robinson 303-752-2013
-DRCOG: Webinar-Doubled Up and Dealing with It, 12pm, Contact Kevin Priestly at mvie@drcog.org
-DRCOG: Micromobility Work Group Meeting, 2pm, 7th Floor Red Rocks Conference Room 1001 17th St, Denver
-[S] Coloradans for Immigrant Rights General Monthly Meeting, 5-6pm, 1420 Ogden St Suite 201, Denver
-[R] Huerfano County Republicans Monthly Meeting, 6-7pm, Community Center 928 Russell, Walsenburg
-[D] GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
-[R] HD4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8pm, 1565 N Raleigh St Suite 100, Denver
-[S] Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, 1400 N Lafayette St, Denver
-[L] LP of Arapahoe County Monthly Meeting, 6pm, 21079 E Mineral Dr, Aurora, c
WEDNESDAY 14TH
-Co Dept of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, State Board Room 1st Floor 201 E Colfax Ave, Denver, Contact Carol Earle state.board@cde.state.co.us
-Co DOE: CCSP Grant and Application Training, 9am-4pm, Westside Community Center 1628 W Bijou St, Colorado Springs, Contact Kuntesha Brown at brown_kuntesha@cde.state.co.us
-CoLeg: Zero Waste and Recycling Interim Study Committee, 9am, State Capitol HCR 0112, Denver
-Denver City Council: Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee, 10:30am, City & County Building Rm 391, Denver
-[L] Mesa County Social, 5:30pm, Old Chicago 120 North Ave, Grand Junction
-[L] DSA/Our Revolution/Working Families Party, 5:45-8pm, Mercury Cafe 2199 California St, Denver
-[R] Eagle County Republicans Central Committee Meeting, 6-7pm, Ambulance District Building behind Edwards Post Office
-[D] Stonewall Dems, 6:30-8pm, 332 W Bijou St, Colorado Springs
-[D] Jefferson Democratic Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, Letter Carrier’s Hall 5151 W 1st Ave, Denver
-[R] Park County Republicans Central Committee Meeting, 7-9pm, Fair Play Barn 456 Front St, FairPlay, Contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491
-[S] Unions and Socialism Study Group, 7:30-9pm, Coffee at The Point 710 E 26th Ave, Denver
-[D] Criminal Justice Study Group, 7:30-9:30pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
THURSDAY 15TH
-Co Dept of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, State Board Room 1st Floor 201 E Colfax Ave, Denver, Contact Carol Earle state.board@cde.state.co.us
-CoLeg: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 9am, State Capitol SCR 354, Denver
-CoLeg: Joint Technology Committee, 9am, State Capitol SCR 352, Denver
-CoLeg: Zero Waste and Recycling Interim Study Committee, 9am, Off-Site
-[R] South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8am, 3901 S Carr St, Lakewood, Contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836
-[R] Steel City Republican Women, 11:30-12:30pm, Country Buffet 3020 Hart Rd, Pueblo, Contact Katherine Gibbs hdutygib@msn.com
-[L] Boulder Libertarian Lunch, 12:15pm, 645 30th St, Boulder
-DRCOG: Elder Refugee Celebration of Health and Wellness, 2:30-4:30pm, 30 Del Mar Circle, Aurora
-[R] Denver Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8pm, Chopper’s Sports Grill 80 Madison St, Denver
-[R] Douglas County Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8pm, Fox & Hound 9239 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree
-[R] North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30pm, 9751 West 49th Ave, Wheat Ridge, Contact Jim McFarland at northjeffcoteaparty@gmail.com
-[L] LP of El Paso County Monthly Meeting, 6-9pm, 2910 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs
-[L] JeffCo County Development Group, 7-9pm, 10350 W. Colfax Ave, Lakewood, Contact Mike Spalding at mspalding@aol.com
FRIDAY 16TH
-[R] Colorado Republican Business Coalition Monthly Meeting, 11:20-1pm, Brooklyn’s Restaurant 901 Auraria Pkwy, Denver
-[R] Montrose Republican Women’s Club, 12-1pm, Montrose Aquatic Center 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, Contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724
-DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 12pm, 1st Fl Aspen Conference Room 1001 17th St, Denver
-[R] Mesa County Republican Party-Monthly Luncheon, 12-1pm, 159 Main St, Grand Junction, Cost $20, RSVP no later than 3 days prior to the event, Contact Lois Dunn-Susuras 970-243-8843
-CoLeg: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30pm, State Capitol SCR 357, Denver
SATURDAY 17TH
-[R] Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30am, Crossroads Church 10451 Huron St, Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody at 303-263-0479
-[D] HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30am, 2825 N High St, Denver, State House and Senate representatives will provide updates on their legislative activities
-[L] Liberty Toastmasters, 10-12pm, North Entrance 727 E 16th Ave, Denver
-[D] Protect Pete Lee: Canvas and Phonebank, 10-2pm, 218 W. Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs
-[D] Arvada/Westminster Community Meeting, 10:30-12pm, 8485 Kipling St, Arvada
-[D] Veterans Initiative, 3:15-5:15pm, Penrose Library 20 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs
-[D] HD 8 Annual Picnic, 11:30-2:30 pm, City Park, Denver
-[D] HD 2 Garden Party, 5-8pm, RSVP for location to denverdemsoperations@gmail.com
SUNDAY 18TH
-[D] Protect Pete Lee: Canvas and Phonebank, 10-2pm, 218 W. Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs
-[D] HD 1 Picnic, 3-6pm, Loretto Heights Park, Denver
-[D] HD 27 BBQ/Fundraiser, 4-7pm, for location information contact jcdpcalendar@gmail.com