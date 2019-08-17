Monday August 26
-[R] Jefferson Republican Men’s Club, 7-9am, 10151 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, Contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619, Cost $5 plus breakfast
-[R] Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-9am, Johnson’s Corner at Southeast Frontage Road at I-25 Exit 254, Cost $10
-CoLeg: Prison Population Management Interim Study Committee, 9:30am, State Capitol Old State Library
-CoLeg: Making Higher Education Attainable Interim Study Committee, 10am, State Capitol SCR 352
-DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, Aspen Birch Conference Room 1001 17th St, Denver
-Aurora: City Council Special Study Session, 4-9pm, Aurora Room 1st Floor 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Contact Stephen Ruger 303-739-7094
-Lakewood: City Council Study Session, 5pm, Council Chambers 480 S Allison Pkwy, Lakewood
-Denver City Council Meeting, 5:30-9pm, City Hall
-[D] El Paso County Democrats Communication Committee, 6-7pm, 332 W Bijou St, Colorado Springs
-Lakewood: City Council Regular Meeting, 7pm, Council Chambers 480 S Allison Pkwy, Lakewood
-Westminster: City Council Meeting, 7-10:30, 4800 W 92nd Ave, Westminster
-[D] Dinner Planning Committee, 6-8pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
Tuesday August 27
-CoLeg: Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Study Committee, 9:30am, State Capitol Old State Library
-Denver City Council: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30am, City & County Building Room 391
-Aurora: Management & Finance Policy Committee, 2:30-4:30pm, Ponderosa Room 5th Floor 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora
-[D] Montrose County: Women’s Suffrage March, 4-7pm, 320 S First St, Montrose, Marchers are encouraged to wear 1920s era clothing and brings signs to recognize the occasion, For more information visit facebook.com/events/693697497722482/
-Aurora: Open Space Board, 5:30-7:30pm, Sand Creek Room 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Contact Megan Knell at 303-739-6953 for more information
-[D] Meet and Greet, 5:30-7:30pm, 2 Rascals Brewing at 147 N 1st St, Montrose, Scheduled speaker is Montrose Police Chief Brian Hall
-Centennial: Open Space Advisory Board Meeting, 6pm, 13133 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
-[R] SEAR Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30pm, 23155 East Heritage Parkway, Aurora, Social hour at 6, Program begins at 6:30
-[R] Fremont County GOP Meeting, 6:30-7:30pm, 603 Main Street, Cañon City
-[D] Sustainable Broomfield Meeting, 6:30-8:00pm, 640 Main Street, Broomfield, visit https://www.facebook.com/SustainableBroomfield/ for more information
-[S] Tech Committee, 6:30-8pm, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library Conference Room B 305 Milwaukee St, Denver
-[S] Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, 1400 N Lafayette St, Denver
-Broomfield City Council Meeting, 6-10m, 1 Descombes Drive, Broomfield, Contact info@broomfield.org for more information
-[D] Energy and Environment Committee, 7-9pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
Wednesday August 28
-CoLeg: Early Childhood and School Readiness Legislative Commission, 9am, State Capitol SCR 357
-DRCOG: ACT (Agency Coordination Team)/ICG (Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group), 9am, Red Rocks Conference Room 1001 17th St, Denver
-Aurora: Veterans Affairs Stand Down Committee, 10:20-11:20am, Heritage Christian Center 14401 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, Contact bshafer@auroragov.org
-[R] Lincoln Club of Colorado Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1pm, 1325 Glenarm Place, Denver, Cost $25 Members and $30 guests, Reservations are due by Friday before meeting to mcauleymelissa@gmail.com
-[R] Larimer County Republican Club, 12-1:30pm, 2626 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, Contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927
-DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30pm, Red Rocks Conference Room 1001 17th St, Denver
-Aurora: Housing, Neighborhood Services & Redevelopment Policy Committee, 4-5:30pm, Mt Elbert Conference Room 5th Floor 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, Contact Lydia Taft 303-739-7923
-[D] Protect Pete Lee Canvas and Phone bank, 5:30-7:30pm, 218 W Colorado, Colorado Springs
-[L] Mesa County Social, 5:30-8:30pm, 120 North Ave, Grand Junction
-Centennial: Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting, 6pm, 13133 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
-[D] Thinking Liberally-August, 6-8:30pm, 1100 US-287 a500, Broomfield, visit bromfielddems.org to RSVP or call 720-432-8388
-Westminster: Environmental Advisory Board Meeting, 6:30-8pm, CMO Conference Room 4800 W 92nd Ave, Westminster
-[D] Officers Meeting JeffCo Dems, 6:30-8pm, 8725 W 14th Ave, Lakewood
-[D] Platform Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
-Westminster: Historic Landmark Board Meeting, 7-8:30pm, 4800 W 92nd Ave, Westminster
Thursday August 29
-Broomfield Chamber of Commerce-City Council Candidate Forum, 11:30-1:30pm, 665 Flatiron Marketplace Dr, Broomfield
-[L] Boulder Libertarian Lunch, 12:15-2pm, 645 30th St, Boulder
-DRCOG: Arapahoe County Transportation Forum. 3-5pm, West Hearing Room 5334 South Prince Street, Littleton
-[D] Economic Inequality Study Group, 7-8:30pm, 574 S Broadway, Denver
-[S] Socialist Feminist Committee Meeting, 7-9pm, 2526 E Colfax Ave, Denver
Friday August 30
-[D] LAC at JeffCo Dem HQ, 6-7pm, 8725 W 14th Ave, Lakewood
-[R] Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30am, Salsa Bravo 52 W Springer Dr, Highlands Ranch, Contact Jeff Walden 720-628-4787
Saturday August 31
Sunday September 1
-[L] JeffCo Fundraiser - French Wine and Pastries, 3-7pm, 19588 W 60th Ln, Golden, $10 Donation, Contact Miguel 720-335-8761