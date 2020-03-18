As I noted in my last column, my recent California cabernet sauvignon tastings were dominated by Napa Valley, both in quality and the number of wines tasted. Although the valley has a long agricultural history that has little to do with cabernet sauvignon, you wouldn’t know it if you just looked at the last 40 years. Over this time, Napa cab has gone from strength to strength — from winning the famous Paris tasting in 1976 to becoming one of the most prestigious wines in the world.
Also, as the region has evolved, numerous “sub-appellations” have emerged to display localized character offering special appeal. The only drawback is prices continue to escalate. Still, the wines below deliver the expected Napa Valley style and quality. My favorites displayed firm backbone and vigor, with mature fruit and classic herbal qualities resulting in a whole that coheres all of its parts. Others were super ripe and broad mouthed but with enough vitality to appeal to my sensibilities. I have listed recommendedwines in order of my preference.
• 2015 Chappellet Pritchard Hill ($235), from a winery that has been producing highly prized Napa Valley wines since 1967. Pritchard Hill is its flagship and one of Napa’s iconic cabernets. Everything about this mountain-grown wine is large scaled, with concentrated fruit, richness and complexity.
• 2015 Chappellet Hideaway Vineyard ($125), with grapes from the rocky slopes of the Pritchard Hill estate, is nearly as good as the flagship at half the price. Juicy and lively, yet luscious and satiny, it is wonderfully integrated.
• 2016 Ackerman Napa Valley ($95), made with grapes from the family’s organic estate in Coombsville. Deep aromas and flavors of cedar, mint and cocoa integrate nicely with lively baking spice and firm tannins.
• 2016 Duckhorn Napa Valley ($78) making quintessential Napa Valley wines since 1978, this offers intensity of fruit and solid tannin with herbs and anise along with hints of tobacco and spice.
• 2016 Mi Sueno Lynn’s Vineyard ($95), from an estate- owned vineyard on Mt. Veeder, has character reminiscent of fruit compote incorporated nicely with toasty oak and tobacco accents in a sleek texture.
• 2017 Ehlers Estate ($55), from the winery’s organic vineyard in St. Helena, is rich, with plum, mint and herbal qualities. All of the proceeds from the sale of its wines support heart research.
• 2016 Cakebread ($77). Established in 1973, this wine comes from sites in Rutherford, Oakville and southeastern Napa. It is assertive, complex, dense, with spice and firm presentation.
• 2016 Gamble ($60), from a family of farmers since 1916. Expect a friendly wine with vibrant fruit and notes of spice and tobacco, finishing with solid tannins.
• 2016 Mount Veeder ($44). High-elevation fruit yields a smooth, viscous palate with chocolate and toasted oak.
• 2017 Silver Ghost ($35). Named after the 1909 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, this outstanding value combines fruit from Calistoga and Yountville vineyards.
• 2016 Frank Family Napa Valley ($63). Since 1992, Frank Family has grown to be a top cabernet producer; this is focused, ripe with savory and anise notes.
• 2017 Acumen Mountainside ($65). From two organic estate vineyards on Atlas Peak, this is rich but austere, with plump fruit and herbal, smoky notes.