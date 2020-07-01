California’s Sonoma County, notably the Russia River Valley (including Green Valley) and Sonoma Coast (including Fort Ross—Seaview and Petaluma Gap), has emerged in recent years as one of the premier producers of pinot noir on the planet. Here are recommendations from some of the finest producers in both regions.
Benziger. From the family’s biodynamic de Coelo Vineyard, the 2016 Quintus Sonoma Coast ($69) is a special block that in this vintage shows a dark profile, with a linear streak and spicy finish.
Blue Farm. This is a new project of longtime Sonoma winemaker Anne Moller-Racke. Her 2017 King Ridge Vineyard Fort Ross-Seaview ($85) is concentrated and velvety.
J. Bucher. Adam Lee (founder of Siduri) makes the wines from this family’s Russian River Valley estate vineyard. The 2017 Bucher Vineyard ($40) mixes crisp dark fruits, earth and a saline note. Also consider two special selections — the rich, mouthwatering, slightly savory 2017 Pommard Clone ($55) and the intense, lush and lively 2017 Three Sixty ($65), from two blocks of Dijon clones.
Emeritus. This pinot noir specialist was established by Brice Cutrer Jones, originator of the popular Sonoma-Cutrer chardonnay. The 2017 Hallberg Ranch Green Valley ($45) is juicy, elegant, yet forceful. The 2017 Pinot Hill Sonoma Coast ($60) is refined and bracing with a note of sea spray.
Gary Farrell. A pioneer of single vineyard Russian River Valley wines, stewardship of the winery’s legacy is now in the skilled hands of Theresa Heredia. The tangy, juicy, slightly savory 2017 Russian River Selection ($45) expresses the essence of the valley.
Lombardi. Established in 2013 by industry veteran Tony Lombardi and his wife, Christine, who work with a variety of respected growers. The 2018 Sonoma Coast ($48) is lively with prominent spice. The 2018 Hill Justice Vineyard Petaluma Gap ($68) is structured yet elegant with forest notes. The 2018 Giusti Ranch Russian River Valley ($68) is full and enticing, bright and juicy with a cola note.
Ram’s Gate. Founded in 2011 in Carneros, now transitioning to organic production, Ram’s Gate sources grapes throughout the county. The 2017 Sonoma Coast ($46) is fresh but lush, lightly woodsy and tannic.
Roger Roessler. After 40 years operating restaurants in Durango and Santa Fe, Roger Roessler switched to wine in 2000. The 2017 Red Birds Sonoma Coast ($45) is fresh with light mushroom. The 2018 “Black Pine” Russian River Valley ($30) balances full fruit with earth and red pepper notes.
Ron Rubin. The owner of The Republic of Tea entered the wine business in 2011 with the purchase of River Road Vineyards and Winery. The 2017 River Road Stephanie’s Cuvée ($30) is pristine with a cinnamon note. The 2017 Ron Rubin Russian River Valley ($25) is pure, direct and spicy.
Siduri. Founded by Adam Lee and Dianna Novy in Sonoma County but now producing wine from all over California, Siduri’s appellation wines are fine expressions of each selected region. The 2017 Russian River Valley ($40) exudes warmth with light spice and juicy fruit.
Three Sticks. A family- owned winery led by vineyard owner Bill Price and winemakers Bob Cabral (formerly of Williams-Selyem) and Ryan Pritchard (formerly of Colorado’s Boulder Creek). The 2018 Price Family Estates Sonoma Coast ($65) is deeply fruited, precise, and lush. The 2018 Russian River Valley ($65) offers amazingly well-integrated fruit, luscious texture and energetic structure.