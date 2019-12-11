Although cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, merlot and zinfandel remain the most popular red wine grapes in California, if you’re like me, you crave something different now and then. Here are a few of the most interesting options, mostly Rhône varieties, I’ve tasted over the past few months. They are listed in order of preference within each category.
Syrah (Shiraz in Australia) is arguably the premier grape of the Rhône Valley, and the most widely planted Rhône variety in California. It is most closely associated with the appellations of Hermitage and Côte-Rotie, where it produces wines of amazing elegance and longevity.
2017 Beckmen Clone #1 ($52) — From the family’s certified biodynamic Purisma Mountain Vineyard in Santa Barbara County, this reflects the clone’s distinctive savory profile with rich dark fruit and meaty, chocolate and peppery notes.
2016 Cuvaison “Diablo” ($45) — Referring to the Diablo clay soil where this family winery, a pioneer of the Carneros region since 1969, grows syrah, this is plump and fruit driven, with meaty and peppery notes.
2015 Bootleg “Prequel” ($35) — Bootleg is a newer label associated with Jackson Family Wines. Crafted with Sonoma County fruit, this is bold and concentrated, luscious with velvety tannins and drinks with a sense of richness and opulence.
2016 Sosie “Vivio Vineyard” ($38) — Located in Sonoma’s Bennett Valley, this young family winery has produced a wine that reflects its cool site with bright red fruit and refreshing acidity, bold flavors and tannic finish.
Grenache is believed to have originated in Spain, where it is known as garnacha. It is the most widely planted grape in the southern Rhône Valley and especially renowned in Châteauneuf-du-Pape. The 2017 Beckmen Purisima Mountain ($50) exhibits bright red fruits, baking spices and a silky texture. The 2018 Breaking Bread Redwood Valley ($24) is crafted using whole cluster fermentation to produce a fresh, lighter style but is still structured with tasty fruity red berries.
Mourvèdre also is native to Spain, where it is known as Monastrell. It is grown throughout southern France and is the most important grape of the Provençal region of Bandol. The 2016 Tablas Creek “Esprit de Tablas” ($60) is the flagship of this Paso Robles winery that is a leader in California Rhône-style wines. With mourvedre as its backbone. supplemented with syrah, grenache and counoise, it is structured, sleek and rich, with deep berry fruit and spicy, earthy and meaty accents.
I also recommend two fine cabernet franc-based wines. The grape originated in southwest France. Often a significant portion of the blends in St. Emilion, it is the dominant red grape of Chinon in the Loire Valley
2016 Chappellet Napa Valley ($85) — The Chappellet family has been producing highly prized wines from their perch on Pritchard Hill since 1967. Renowned for their cabernet sauvignon, this wine arguably is equally impressive. It is richly perfumed, silky, yet well structured and delivers a complex of ripe, concentrated red fruits, forest and savory spices.
2016 Ehler’s Estate Napa Valley ($65) — Ehlers Estate is a winery and organic vineyard in St. Helena. All proceeds from the sale of its wines are returned to the LeDucq Foundation to support cardiovascular research. This wine is balanced, showing finesse but firm tannins; luscious fruit finishes nicely fresh.