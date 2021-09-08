While chardonnay and sauvignon blanc are the most popular California white wines, many consumers wisely are showing more interest in the diverse flavor profiles from other grapes.
Originating from the Loire Valley, where it makes fascinating wines, chenin blanc also is successful in South Africa. The 2019 Aperture ($30), sourced from Clarksburg, is a fantastic wine offering succulent apple, pear, peach and citrus fruit with intriguing mineral notes.
The 2019 Chappellet “Molly Chappellet” ($38), with grapes from their Pritchard Hill estate, rewards with a concentrated complex of lively apple, tropical and stone fruits. The 2020 Dry Creek Vineyard ($16), a fine value from Clarksburg grapes, is aromatic, with juicy apple, peach, pear and honey.
A mutation of pinot noir, pinot blanc is more common in Alsace than Burgundy and is found in Germany and Northern Italy. The 2019 Ram’s Gate ($38) with sustainably grown carneros grapes, is crisp, full-bodied, with green apple, pear and melon. Another fine value, the organic 2020 Girasole Mendocino ($14), is lively, with luscious peach, citrus, and pear.
Another mutation of pinot noir, pinot gris, also is more prominent in Alsace than Burgundy and produces good wines in Germany, Austria, Italy and Oregon. The 2019 Balletto ($20), with estate-grown Russian River Valley grapes, has delicious lemon, orange and apricot with baking spice.
I find the grapes of southern France especially intriguing. Take grenache blanc. A mutation of the red grenache grape, it is widely grown there, although it originated in Spain. It produces fuller bodied wines with intense citrus and melon, such as the 2019 Priest Ranch “Schrader Ranch” ($22), with its juicy estate-grown Napa Valley fruit also offering pear and stone fruit, with a steely quality.
One of the lesser-known southern France grapes, though common in the Languedoc, picpoul is given some interesting treatments in California. The 2020 Bonny Doon Beeswax Vineyard ($15) sports high acidity with citrus, pear, peach and herbal notes.
And Rhône Valley varieties lend themselves particularly well to blends. The 2019 Sosie “White Blend” Rossi Ranch ($35) combines organically grown roussanne, grenache blanc and marsanne with native yeast fermentation to yield appealing green apple, pear and lemon.
The 2020 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier ($16) is a very good value. Clarksburg chenin blanc supplies crispness and honey; Lodi viognier contributes intense apricot, apple and viscosity. The 2020 Bonny Doon “Le Cigare Blanc” ($15) blends grenache blanc, vermentino and clairette blanche for delicate yet flavorful of melon, peach, orange, and peach.
Identified with northwest Spain and Portugal, albariño can make invigorating, floral and citrus-flecked wines like the unoaked 2020 Mettler Albariño ($20) — vibrant, yet rounded, succulent apricot, orange, apple and peach.