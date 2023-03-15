As recent wine industry sales reports show blended wines gaining popularity, I have wondered how much of that is Bordeaux. I suspect little. Largely because of price but likely also because there are so many alternative wines and growing regions these days.

Red Bordeaux wines are assemblages of mostly cabernet sauvignon and merlot, with varying amounts of petit verdot, cabernet franc and malbec. The Médoc is the prime area, especially the Haut-Médoc subregion. Its appellations of Margaux, Pauillac, St. Estèphe, St. Julien and Graves on the Left Bank of the Gironde River estuary and St. Emilion and Pomerol on the Right Bank get most of the attention. These are where the most famous château, namely those included in famous 1855 Classification, are located.

When I first became interested in wine, I occasionally was able to afford one of these top Bordeaux. Today most of their prices are beyond what only a few can afford. But Bordeaux values do exist. On the Left Bank, particularly wines carrying the Cru Bourgeois (especially Cru Bourgeois Supérieur and Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) designation and especially those from Listrac-Médoc and Moulis-en-Médoc offer admirable quality for significantly lower prices.

This column mostly features wines of the Left Bank, usually emphasizing cabernet sauvignon. Try them and you will be convinced Bordeaux can be counted among the world’s great wine values.

• 2018 Château de Pez St.-Estèphe ($60) Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel; 49% cabernet sauvignon, 49% merlot, 1% cabernet franc, 1% petit verdot, vibrant dark berries, fresh red berries, black olives, forest notes, firm texture, will excel with aging.

• 2019 Château Fourcas-Dupré Listrac-Médoc ($26), 2/3 cabernet sauvignon, 1/3 merlot, 1% petit verdot; lively cassis, black currant, spice, full-bodied, concentrated, youthfully structured, fine tannins, will develop nicely.

• 2018 Château Petit Bocq Saint-Estephe ($28) Cru Bourgeois Superiore; equal parts cabernet sauvignon and merlot, with cabernet franc and petit verdot; dense black fruits, currants, mint, chocolate, earth, chewy texture.

• 2018 Château Bellegrave Paullac ($40), 2/3 cabernet sauvignon, 1/3 merlot; dense black currant and berries, plum, spicy herbs, full-bodied, rich, rustic tannins, potential to evolve nicely.

• 2019 Château LaTour de Bessan Margaux ($38) 58% cabernet sauvignon, 32% merlot, 10% petit verdot; dense dark berries, currants, hints of violets and graphite, earthy, soft but firm tannins.

• 2018 Château du Retout Haut-Médoc ($28), Cru Bourgeois; ¾ cabernet sauvignon, with petit verdot and merlot; dark berries, herbal, earthy, spice, firm, chewy tannins.

• 2016 Château Puyanché Francs Côtes de Bordeaux ($16), 80% merlot, 20% cabernet sauvignon; the lone Right Bank wine; fresh, red currant, plum, lightly chalky, solid and balanced.

• 2018 Château Dargan Moulis-en-Médoc ($23) merlot, cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot; red fruits, earth, herbs, vanilla, pleasant acidity, velvety.