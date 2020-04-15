As I worked through my recent tastings of Italian wines, I couldn’t help but think about that country being shut down. So I started to envision my tastings as a virtual tour since traveling there isn’t an option.
I start my virtual vinous tour in Tuscany, specifically Chianti — the region and the wine.
The primary grape in Chianti wines is sangiovese. Typically, it yields fresh, medium-bodied wines with lively cherry (and sometimes plum, currant and raspberry) and a sense of elegance. Sangiovese often is blended with small percentages of native varieties such as canaiolo, colorino, malvasia nera, ciliegiolo and, lately (under loosened production rules), cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petit Verdot.
Compared with the quality available, the wines are exceptional values. Those labeled Chianti are solid everyday varieties. The designation Chianti Classico indicates the wine comes from the original zone, which often is considered to produce the best wines. Wines labeled Riserva usually are selections of the producer’s finest fruit and receive extended time maturing in barrel and bottle before release. I also found several wines from the Chianti Rufina zone, which generally is considered to be the best sub-region after Chianti Classico.
Outstanding selections
• 2016 Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico Riserva ($36): Organically grown and vinified grapes from this historic “Abbey of Good Harvest” estate (founded in 1051); concentrated, lively fruit; graceful, elegant, balanced, nicely integrated, smooth tannins.
• 2015 Selvapiana Chianti Rufina “Vigneto Bucerchiale” ($36): Another property with a history dating to medieval times, now certified organic; 100 percent sangiovese; exuberant, minty, woodsy, earthy notes, herbs, smoke, licorice; elegant, refined tannins.
Excellent selections
• 2013 Castello di Brolio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione ($70): Yet another medieval estate (founded in 1141); a selection of the best grapes from the estate vineyard; intense, bright fruits, toasty oak, mocha, licorice; firm, luscious palate, assertive tannins.
• 2013 Nipozzano Vecchie Viti Chianti Rufina ($30): From another 11th-century estate; follows a tradition of reserving a private collection for each newborn child in the family from the oldest vines (“vecchie viti”); elegant, polished, complex.
• 2015 Brolio Chianti Classico Riserva ($30): Sunny fruit, spice, mocha, smoky; integrated and balanced, tight structure, graceful tannins.
• 2015 Querciabella Chianti Classico ($30): Founded in 1974; made with 100% estate-grown organic sangiovese grapes; creamy oak, espresso, tangy ripe fruit, earthy, herbal, rounded finish.
Very good selections
• 2014 Ruffino Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Riserva Ducale Oro ($41): Founded 140 years ago, now one of the more recognizable Chianti names; deep, ripe, intense, oaky.
• 2014 Nipozzano Chianti Rufina Riserva ($26): Vibrant, juicy, woodsy, hints of leather and spice cinnamon.
• 2016 Selvapiana Chianti Rufina ($19): High toned, forest notes, graceful, licorice.
• 2016 Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico “RS” ($16): Lively fruit, dusty tannins, herbal, earthy.
• 2017 Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico ($20): Fresh straightforward, hint of tobacco, touch fruity on finish.
• 2018 Renzo Masi Chianti Rufina ($12): Entry-level Chianti, made using grapes from around Chianti but mostly Rufina; typically fresh, accessible; ideal for daily drinking.