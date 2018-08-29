Football season telegraphs tailgating parties.
And when it’s your turn to bring the dip, skip the usual suspects: salsa and guacamole. Give the gang a magic carpet ride with a meze-style Middle Eastern spread of exotic dips.
Think hummus, of course. Everyone is familiar with the creamy chickpea puree, a staple in the Middle East. We’ve got you covered with a recipe for an easy classic hummus. Other classic dips include baba ghanoush, made from mashed, grilled eggplant and spicy muhammara (red bell peppers and walnuts).
Instead of offering chips, bring pita to the party. If someone is going to be firing up a grill, plan to toss the bread on the grates for a light toast. Pita brushed with olive oil tastes great grilled with a dusting of za’atar, a spice blend of wild thyme, tangy sumac, and toasted sesame seeds ubiquitous in the Middle East.
You can find za’atar and high-quality pitas at Adam’s International Market, 1822 Dominion Way. Tahini is sesame seed paste, an ingredient in the hummus and the baba ghanouj recipes that also can be bought at this market. You’ll find pomegranate molasses, an ingredient for the red bell pepper dip, at Adam’s too.
—
Easy hummus – better than store-bought
Yield: 6 servings
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (1 large lemon)
1/4 cup well-stirred tahini
1 small garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Salt to taste
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 to 3 tablespoons water
Dash ground paprika, for serving
Procedure:
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, then process for 30 seconds more. This extra time helps “whip” or “cream” the tahini, making the hummus smooth and creamy.
Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, then process another 30 seconds or until well blended.
Add half of the chickpeas to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl, then add the remaining chickpeas and process until thick and quite smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.
The hummus likely will be too thick or still have tiny bits of chickpea. To fix this, with the food processor turned on, slowly add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water until you reach the perfect consistency.
Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve hummus with a drizzle of olive oil and dash of paprika. Store homemade hummus in an airtight container and refrigerate up to one week.
Source: inspiredtaste.net
Baba ghanoush
Yield:
4 pounds Japanese eggplants (14 medium)
1/4 cup plus 1½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons tahini
1 tablespoon coarsely chopped garlic
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Kosher salt
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley
Procedure:
Preheat the broiler. Set the eggplants on a large baking sheet and rub with 1½ tablespoons of the olive oil. Broil 8 inches from the heat for about 15 minutes, turning them every 5 minutes, until charred all over and soft inside. Transfer the eggplants to a large bowl and let cool.
Discard the stems and peel the eggplants. Coarsely chop one-third of the eggplants. Put the remaining eggplants in a food processor. Add the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and the lemon juice, tahini, garlic, cayenne pepper and 2 teaspoons of salt and puree until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and fold in the chopped eggplant. Garnish with the chopped parsley and serve.
Source: foodandwine.com
Muhammara
Yield: 2 cups
1½ cups raw walnuts, halves and pieces
2 red bell peppers
3 cloves garlic, chopped
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2½ tablespoons pomegranate molasses
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Procedure:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Toast the walnuts. Spread the walnuts on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Pop into the oven until light golden brown and aromatic, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
Roast the red peppers. Place each bell pepper over the open flame of a gas burner or grill, cooking until the skin blackens and blisters. Rotate the peppers and blacken all the way around, about 15 minutes. Alternatively, you can roast the peppers in the oven by placing them on a baking sheet and under the broiler, turning frequently, until the peppers are blackened and blistered all over. Put the blackened peppers in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and set aside to steam.
Peel the red peppers using a paring knife. Discard the peels, stem and seeds. Throw the roasted red peppers, walnuts, garlic, paprika, cumin, red pepper flakes, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses and olive oil into a food processor with a teaspoon of salt, and run until the dip is smooth. Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly. Cool and serve.
Source: foodnetwork.com