On summer weekdays at the East Library in Colorado Springs, the parking lot begins to fill up at about 11 a.m. But not all the visitors are there to check out a book or a video. For some of them, it’s lunchtime.

The library food kiosk, where volunteers dish out hundreds of meals a day, is one of dozens of Colorado Springs locations sponsored by the Summer Food Service Program, which provides breakfast and lunch for thousands of kids aged 18 and under from the beginning of June through the end of July.

There are no income or registration requirements to participate in the USDA-funded program. Mobile food service units can be found at schools, parks, Boys’ and Girls’ Club locations, churches and mobile home parks throughout the city.

No Kid Hungry, a national nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger, estimates that as many as 17 million children — about one in every six — struggle with hunger in the U.S. For some kids in Colorado Springs, the food they receive from the Summer Meals program could be the only nourishment they will get that day, officials said.

“There’s so many kids out here that need these meals,” said School District 11 program supervisor Terri Spencer. “A lot of them get their meals from the schools during the school year, but when school is out, where is their food coming from?”

The national data supports Spencer’s argument. During the school year, more than 18 million children receive free or reduced-price meals on campus, according to the USDA. In the summer months, that number takes a steep drop, to about 3 million.

Many families took a financial hit during the pandemic, making food insecurity an even greater problem than before. And as the country has begun to distance itself from the pandemic, another roadblock has presented itself — inflation.

According to USDA data, grocery prices went up 11.9% over the past year — the biggest 12-month increase in more than 40 years — due to the soaring costs of labor, ingredients, packaging and transportation. Consumers saw a 1.3% price hike between April and May of this year.

This makes the Summer Meals program more essential than ever, officials said.

“You can see it in the number of families who come to us every day,” Spencer said. “Our numbers have been way higher this year.”

At East Library, one of the busiest sites, volunteers distribute up to 200 meals a day, Spencer said.

Lauran Lintner regularly visits the East Library location with her 5-year-old son and the three small children she babysits. They find a place to sit (preferably in the shade), have lunch, then look through a cart filled with books provided by the library. Each child or teen can take one home.

Lintner said the program takes a load off her mind, as well as her food bill.

“This is a great program,” she said. “I see a lot of the same families when I come here, so it is definitely helping a lot of people.”

In the same way summer enrichment programs provide a bridge between school years, the Summer Food Service Program helps with student development, officials said. Kids who receive proper nourishment do better in school and grow into healthier, more productive adults.

Spencer said she hopes every Colorado Springs family that needs the program, is using the program.

“We’re here every day, five days a week,” Spencer said. “And we don’t turn anyone away.”

To find information on some of the local summer meals locations around Colorado Springs, visit www.https://www.cde.state.co.us/nutrition/summerfoodserviceprogram.