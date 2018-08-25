Blazing hot days easing into crisp, cool nights equals an ideal place to grow melons. That’s what farmers in Colorado’s Rocky Ford area have known since 1886.
As with other fruits grown at high altitude, those weather conditions help lock in the sweet, juicy taste of summer melons. Add to that the high mineral content of the clay soil and the drier conditions that keep the melons from becoming too damp, and you have a recipe for greatness.
The sugar content of Rocky Ford cantaloupes can reach up to 15 percent, compared with other cantaloupes that have 10 percent or less, and the area’s specialty melons register even higher sugar content. It’s no wonder Rocky Ford melons became famous as the best of the best.
And while cantaloupes are the crown prince of the melon royalty, watermelons and honeydew also do very well in this region. So how did this dry, desolate area become the melon mecca?
Greg Smith, one of the few with a family-owned melon farm in Rocky Ford, has the answer on the History page of the Smith Farms website. It all started with George Washington Swink, who came to the area in 1870 as a pioneer and built a trading post along the Arkansas River. There he grew his first melons with irrigation water from the river.
With the arrival of the railroad, Swink moved his farm west to Rocky Ford and grew muskmelons, which are bigger than cantaloupes and watermelons. By 1881, he was growing nearly 300 tons of watermelon a year. The big breakthrough for cantaloupes came in 1886 with the introduction of the Netted Gem Cantaloupe, the variety that would put Rocky Ford on the culinary map.
In 1895, the first growers association was formed, and it sent a shipment of Rocky Ford cantaloupe to St. Louis as an experiment, which was a huge success. The following year, several more train cars were sent, and St. Louis became renowned for having Rocky Ford cantaloupe. New York began getting shipments of the melons after that, with fancy restaurants featuring the cantaloupe on their menus.
Fast forward to present day, and you’ll find a small band of family-owned farms producing the prized melons.
“There’s about six to eight farmers here in Rocky Ford,” said Michael Hirakata, a fourth-generation melon grower and owner of Hirakata Farms. “We’ve got a good crop. We had a few bumps in the road with a drought early this year and a couple of heavy rains later that slowed us down. But we haven’t had any hail damage. The flavor of the melons is really good, really sweet.”
Because of the drought, Rocky Ford farmers focused on growing watermelons and cantaloupes and less on specialty melons this year.
“In addition to red melons, we grew yellow meat watermelons and the small personal size, seedless watermelons,” he said. “We’ll be shipping watermelons and cantaloupes for the next two to three weeks.”
Lucky for all of us in Colorado. We get the first of the vine-ripened melons to savor as a sweet ending to summer.
