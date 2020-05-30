Mornings start the right way with the lightest and most delicious natural pancakes or waffles made with Birch Benders. Found Birch Benders at Safeway, Garden of the Gods Market, Target among others. Enjoy. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick:Birch Benders pancakes a Colorado treat
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
