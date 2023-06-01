June 2 marks the day of the donut.

National Donut Day falls on the first Friday in June every year. And when this day rolls around, everyone wants to know how to snatch a donut without spending a dime. There are also special deals that only come on this celebratory day.

Check out which donut shops around Colorado Springs are offering promotions:

- Krispy Kreme: Offers include a single, free donut in-store and $2 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen in-store, online or delivery. These offers are only available at participating locations. Click here for more information.

Location: 5790 South Carefree Circle

- Dunkin' Donuts: Offering a classic donut free with the purchase of any beverage. Participation may vary. Click here for more information.

Location: 7 stores across the city

- Mochi Thai'm Donuts: Offering a churro or powdered sugar mochi donut free with the purchase of a drink. Click here for more information.

Location: 721 North Academy Boulevard

- Shipley Do-Nuts: Offering a fresh glazed donut with any purchase. Limited one donut per person. Parties of more than one person must each make their own purchases to receive a donut. Click here for more information.

Location: 7955 Fountain Mesa Road #100, Fountain

- Maverik - Adventure's First Stop: Offering Adventure club members half off all donuts, while Nitro members can receive a single donut free (one per transaction on both offers). Only valid June 2, 2023. Also, check out the new 'M' shaped donut.

Location: 6 stores across the city

Local donut shops in Colorado Springs: