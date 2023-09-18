Monday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day.

And in Colorado, it takes on special significance because, fun fact: Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger.

The trademark for the name "cheeseburger" was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast, who decades ago, ran the Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd.

In celebration of the cheeseburger, here's a look at a few deals you can find around the Colorado Springs area today.

Applebees

Get a classic burger with fries at Applebees for $8.99 today. Choose between the Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Hamburger, or a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger. Click or tap here for more.

DogHaus

Don't let the name fool you. DogHaus in north Colorado Springs has burgers too, and today you can score one for $5.99 if you text “CHEESEBURGER” to 833-440-1110. Click or tap here for more.

Bubbas 33

This sports bar in east Colorado Springs is offering up 100 Free Burger Cards today starting at 11 a.m to those who order one of their Signature Half Pound Burgers ; they'll give out another batch for the dinner crowd starting at 4 p.m. The coupon is good for a free burger on your next visit. Click or tap here for more.

Burger King

This deal is only for royalty...Royal Perks members that is. Sign up for the rewards program here to get a free cheeseburger with a $1 purchase.

SmashBurger

Get a $5 single classic burger at SmashBurger starting today through September 20. Use code CLASSIC23 at checkout. Click or tap here for more.

McDonald's

Mickey D's is offering $0.50 cheeseburger for those using the app. Download it here.

Dairy Queen

Get a burger with a shake on the side at DQ, which is offering a free single Original Cheeseburger with an order of $1 or more. Burger lovers must use the DQ app to get the deal.

don’t mind us cheesin’ real hard for this DQ app deal 😄 pic.twitter.com/bpUwvszDd6 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 18, 2023

Carl's Jr and Wendy's are also offering exclusive deals through their apps.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article included a deal for Wayback Burgers. The chain has a location in the Denver area, but its Woodland Park location has not opened yet. See deal details here.

Know of a deal that's not on this list? Send it to [email protected].