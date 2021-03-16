Casa Bonita, the Lakewood landmark that gained national notoriety in a 2003 episode of "South Park," has some big news: It plans to reopen soon, according to an announcement on the restaurant's website.
The establishment that bills itself as "the greatest show in Denver," known for indoor cliff divers, fire jugglers and sopapillas, has been closed to the public more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the days of silence appear to be numbered as the restaurant's website displayed an announcement Tuesday:
"Casa Bonita is re-opening soon! Check back here for more information as it becomes available."
An official date had not been announced.
Bob Wheaton, the president of Summit Family Restaurants Inc., Casa Bonita's parent company, previously told The Denver Gazette they were hoping for a late spring reopening and planned for a "major celebration."
"If and when we reopen it will not be a big celebration, it'll be a major celebration," Wheaton said. "Our customers are looking forward to it, we're looking forward to it, and we just can't wait for that day to come."
During that conversation in November, Wheaton said his company was planning to reopen when the COVID-19 vaccine was readily available and once capacity limits were eased.
Currently, Jefferson County is operating at Level Blue on the state's COVID-19 dial 2.0, which allows restaurants to operate at 50% capacity.
Attempts to reach Wheaton on Tuesday were unsuccessful.