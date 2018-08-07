Chicken Saltimboca

Chicken Saltimboca

Yield: 4 servings

4 chicken breasts

4 slices prosciutto

8 spinach leaves

1/2 preserved lemon, chopped

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1 shallot, sliced

4 ounces button mushrooms, quartered

2 ounces Madiera

1 cup chicken stock

1 whole sprig, sage

2 tablespoons butter rolled in flour

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Lay the chicken thighs out on a cutting board, with the inside of the thigh facing up. Season the inside of the chickens gently with salt and pepper. For each chicken: 1 one slice of prosciutto and 2 slices of baby spinach, then roll them up into a pinwheel. Truss the chickens with a piece of twine.

3. Sear the chickens on all sides in a large frying pan. When all sides are seared, transfer the pan to the oven cook around 15 minutes or until the inside to the chicken reads 165 degrees on a thermometer. Remove the pan from the oven and place on the stove. Remove the chickens from the pan and let them rest. Add the oil to the pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the garlic and shallot and cook 3-4 minutes. Next add the mushrooms and continue to sauté until the mushrooms are soft. Deglaze the pan with Madeira and cook out the alcohol. Then add the chicken stock and sage. Reduce the stock by half and then add the butter and whisk in. Continue cooking until the sauce has thickened.

Remove the twine from the chicken and slice into rounds. Ladle the sauce over.

Source: David Cook, Gather Food Studio