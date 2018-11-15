For many American families, Thanksgiving is one of the most important holidays of the year. The centerpiece of the celebration, of course, is the meal. To make it even more special, how about a tweak or two on some old favorites?
As Thanksgiving feast preparations get into full swing, how about freeing the oven by walking the holiday bird out to the barbie? Instead of tying up the oven for hours while roasting Tom Turkey, he can be in the gas grill or smoker grill getting nice and deeply brown while soaking up the great flavor of smoldering wood chips.
If you'd rather stick with the traditional oven-baked turkey, a coating of chopped fresh herbs mixed into your favorite mayo keeps the bird incredibly moist and flavors it throughout.
A constant companion to the turkey is mashed potatoes. Here, a mix of seasoned yellow-fleshed potatoes and fat cloves of garlic is given the sheet-pan treatment, and the result is greater depth of flavor than the usual potatoes boiled in water.
Rather than the usual treatment for green beans or green bean casserole, give them an inclusive holiday identity by cutting in this Indian-inspired style and flavoring with mustard seed and fresh ginger.
For a novel twist on another holiday favorite, how about this sheet-pan stuffing with sausage and spinach, which features a combination of dried challah and corn bread cubes, celery, pears and dried cranberries?
Finally, Wine Guy Rich Mauro has some wonderful pairings to complement the meal.