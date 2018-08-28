Football season telegraphs tailgating parties.
And when it’s your turn to bring the dip, skip the usual suspects: salsa and guacamole. Give the gang a magic carpet ride with a meze-style Middle Eastern spread of exotic dips.
Think hummus, of course. Everyone is familiar with the creamy chickpea puree, a staple in the Middle East. We’ve got you covered with a recipe for an easy classic hummus. Other classic dips include baba ghanoush, made from mashed, grilled eggplant and spicy muhammara (red bell peppers and walnuts).
Instead of offering chips, bring pita to the party. If someone is going to be firing up a grill, plan to toss the bread on the grates for a light toast. Pita brushed with olive oil tastes great grilled with a dusting of za’atar, a spice blend of wild thyme, tangy sumac, and toasted sesame seeds ubiquitous in the Middle East.
You can find za’atar and high-quality pitas at Adam’s International Market, 1822 Dominion Way. Tahini is sesame seed paste, an ingredient in the hummus and the baba ghanouj recipes that also can be bought at this market. You’ll find pomegranate molasses, an ingredient for the red bell pepper dip, at Adam’s too.