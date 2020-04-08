It’s a warming comfort food and Earl Turnipseed’s French onion soup at La Baguette downtown has been a staple on The Gazette’s Best of the Springs favorite soup list for years.
Carmelized onions in delicious broth. Hot cheese dripping off the top of the stoneware bowl. Perfect.
Enter the stay-at-home month and for now the soup can’t be slowly devoured straight from the kitchen at La Baguette on Pikes Peak Avenue.
Turnipseed hears you and has a temporary do-it-yourself solution. Curbside pickup, to go or have delivered a bag with your new stoneware bowl, bags of his cheese and croutons, and the soup, with instructions on heating up and a final broiling.
For your next fix, get the ingredients from the cafe and enjoy at home in the little bowl.
Turnipseed has perfected his recipe over 30 years and it’s a two-day, multistep task. Even the cooking of the onions in broth is a couple of days and then there are “resting” times as well. Let the chef do it for you.
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 636-5020.
Also, call in advance with any special bread orders, too.