Ever since I read that 505 Southwestern was named a partner of the Denver Broncos, I’ve been stewing about it. I’m not trying to start World War III here, but I don’t see why the Broncos partnered with a brand that favors New Mexico’s Hatch chiles over one that sells products made from Colorado’s famous Pueblo chiles.

Don’t get me wrong. I like 505 Southwestern Flame Roasted Green Chile. I’m just disappointed that the team didn’t choose a chile product from a Colorado grower or producer.

“I suspect there was a nice chunk of money that had something to do with the choice,” said Shane Milberger, owner of Milberger Farms in Pueblo and a founder of the Pueblo Chile Growers Association, a group of farmers in Pueblo growing the authentic Pueblo chile. “The Pueblo chile has a better flavor profile than Hatch chiles. I’m not a football fan, but other growers are Bronco fans and didn’t like that our chiles were not selected. I suspect they will still be fans anyway.”

The 505 Southwestern product line is owned by Denver-based Flagship Food Group. So there is a Colorado connection. But the company manufactures and distributes its products from a center in Albuquerque, N.M.

With the partnership, 505 Southwestern will distribute select chips, dips and green chiles at multiple concession sites inside the team’s Mile High Stadium in Denver, a news release says.

Several Colorado-based green chile chefs might have liked a shot at having their products for sale in the food booths at Mile High. Gary Geiser, owner of King’s Chef diner, comes to mind. The chili he dishes out has won many awards, and he manufactures vast quantities of it that are sold in retail operations, including Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, King Soopers and Walmart. His line includes hot or medium green chile sauce and salsa-habanero and green chili. His chili is made only with Pueblo green chiles grown on Milberger Farms.

“It would have been nice to keep it local,” said Milberger, “building community with a local Colorado team and foods produced here.”

What do you green-chile-loving Broncos fans think? Do you care where the burn comes? Or does it burn you not to have it come from Colorado? Let me know your thoughts. While contemplating, here’s an adapted recipe for Denver Post Pork Green Chili by the late Denver Post food editor Helen Dollaghan. It uses roasted Pueblo green chiles. Just sayin’.

