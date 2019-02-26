My recent column about egg coffee in Vietnam stirred memories for some readers who recalled a different “church basement egg coffee.”
“When I read about adding raw eggs to coffee, it reminded me about coffee being made at church,” said Mary Jo Campbell. “Ladies would make coffee in these large urns and put raw eggs over the grounds — or something like that.”
Her comment reminded me of a couple of my aunts, who put eggshells with the coffee grounds in the baskets of their percolators. They thought it made the coffee taste better. I hadn’t thought of that in years.
Then Pat Hardman left a message about her memory of church coffee that had raw eggs added to the brewing coffee.
That sent me on a Google search to get to the bottom of this. Turns out that back in the day, before craft roasting of beans from distinct coffee-growing regions (Folgers and Maxwell House back then), raw eggs and shells were indeed used to brew a more flavorful and clear cup of joe.
Terry Golson writes in the blog Hen Cam — The Vintage Hen, “Swedish and Norwegian communities in the upper Midwest are known for their deep Nordic culinary roots and their food-focused church socials. In the days when inexpensive coffee was brewed up in big urns, the church ladies came up with a way to smooth the flavor, reduce the bitterness, and make sure that the grounds didn’t end up in the cup. What they did was to add raw eggs, ground-up shells and all, to the pot. If you’ve ever clarified a consommé with egg, then you know that this makes sense. This egg coffee was also called Swedish Coffee, Hungarian Egg Coffee and Norwegian Coffee, but my favorite name for it is Lutheran Church Basement Coffee.”
To clarify consommé, an egg white is added to boiling, strained stock. The albumin in the egg white acts like a vacuum, binding up any remaining fat molecules in the stock. The stock is strained again to remove the cooked egg white, resulting in clear liquid.
