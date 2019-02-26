Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, is a time of reflection and penitence for Christians. But there’s a big party the night before — Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” a secular observance that evolved from Shrove Tuesday.
Instead of getting stuffed on the gumbo, fried catfish and etouffee that are standard fare for this bash, how about switching up the menu with shrimp and grits?
“Shrimp and grits was a comfort food in the low-country marshes near the Southern coast until 1982,” said Nathalie Dupree, awarding-winning author who devoted an entire cookbook to this famed combination. “That’s when Bill Neal became a chef at Crook’s Corner, a restaurant in Chapel Hill, N.C.”
Neal forever changed the image of the simple dish by enriching grits with cheddar and Parmesan cheeses and topping it with jumbo shrimp, mushrooms and bacon.
“After Craig Claiborne of The New York Times visited the restaurant and published Neal’s recipe in 1985, this humble dish was never viewed the same,” Dupree said. “It was popping up in fine dining restaurants as a dinner entrée.”
Eric Viedt, executive chef and co-owner of The Margarita at Pine Creek, offers his version on the eatery’s bar menu. He loads his grits with a couple of types of cheese for extra creaminess.
Breakfast shrimp and grits long has been a staple in the South, Dupree said.
“My New Orleans-style grits cakes with shrimp and tasso recipe would be a deliriously wonderful Mardi Gras meal,” she said.
She gives this classic South Carolina low-country dish a twist by adding tasso, a uniquely seasoned smoked pork, and suggests playing with the seasonings.
“The Louisiana and Mississippi affection for tasso and peppers doesn’t always mesh with every palate because the tasso, peppers and Old Bay are so dominant,” she said.
The recipe serves two but can easily be doubled or tripled to suit the size of your party.
As the star of the show, shrimp should be purchased with care.
“Wild gulf and South Atlantic Coast brown, pink and white shrimp are among the finest in the world,” she says.
In landlocked Colorado, we look to Robert Brunet, owner of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen and Seafood Co., for frozen gulf white shrimp. Frozen shrimp are sold by size, and the U.S. unit is count per pound. For instance, 21 /25 denotes 21 to 25 shrimp per pound, fresh or frozen, in the shell without the heads. A “U” number refers to the shrimp’s size, though retail packaging usually just notes “jumbo” or “medium.” We buy Brunet’s 21 /25 frozen gulf white shrimp, shelled, heads off, for our recipes.
Now on to the co-star of the dish: grits. Grits originated with the Native American Muskogee tribe, which prepared Indian corn similar to hominy and then ground the corn in a stone mill, giving it the “gritty” texture.
Grits typically are added to boiling liquid — at a ratio of 4 parts liquid to 1 part grits — in a slow, steady stream while stirring constantly for 10 minutes.
Or you can use Dupree’s microwave method. She puts them in a large bowl, using the same ratios, and microwaves them for about 10 minutes, which is about the same time needed on the stovetop. You don’t have to worry about burning them, but you do need to stir them every few minutes and watch to see if more liquid is needed.
She likes to use Geechie Boy or Anson Mills stone-ground grits. Both can be purchased online.
Phil Duhon, owner of Oscar’s restaurant, has a strong background in Louisiana cooking and has hosted Mardi Gras parties for 21 years. He goes with Quaker instant grits.
“I like to get things done fast,” he said. “I cook the grits, cool them and slice into triangles and fry them. Then you get a crusty cake-like base for the shrimp mixture. The center of the grits cake stays soft and creamy. There’s loads of texture contrasts and spiciness.”
Cheese grits make a delicious stand-alone dish too.
New Orleans-Style Grits Cakes with Shrimp and Tasso
Yield: 2 servings
2 cups cooked grits, cooked with water and 1/ 2
to 1 seeded and chopped jalapeño, as desired
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped scallions
6 jumbo shrimp, peeled and butterflied
1/ 2 cup diced tasso
2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
1 cup heavy cream
1/ 2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese
Procedure:
Pour the grits into a buttered 8 x 8-inch baking dish and refrigerate to harden. Cut the grits into 4 triangles, or any other shape you wish. When ready to serve, heat through in an oven or a microwave.
Heat the butter in a heavy-bottomed frying pan. Add the scallions, shrimp, tasso, and Old Bay seasoning. Cook quickly over high heat for about 2 minutes, or until the shrimp turn pink. Add the cream and Parmesan cheese and boil for 30 seconds to reduce. Place the grits cakes on two plates, top with the shrimp and tasso sauce, and serve.
Note: Andouille or charizo sausage can be substituted for tasso sausage.
Source: “Shrimp and Grits Cookbook,” by Nathalie Dupree
CheeseGrits Casserole with Jalapeño Peppers
Yield: 10 to 12 servings
4 cups hot grits, cooked in milk
1 pound white cheddar cheese, grated
1/ 2 cup butter
1/ 2 teaspoon ground mace
1 teaspoon salt
1/ 4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 to 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1/ 4 cup finely chopped jalapeño peppers (optional)
6 eggs
Procedure:
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 2-quart casserole or 81/2 x 11-inch baking dish. Combine the hot grits, cheese, butter, mace, salt, cayenne pepper, garlic, and jalapeño peppers and stir well. Beat the eggs well, then add them into the grits mixture. Pour into the prepared dish and bake until set and lightly browned, 30 to 45 minutes.
Source: “Shrimp and Grits Cookbook,” by Nathalie Dupree
Contact the writer: 636-0271.