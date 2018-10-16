A sheet pan is handy for more than baking cookies, scones and cakes. You can use it to make a protein dinner with sides of veggies and potatoes in as little as 30 minutes.
Also known as a half sheet or a rimmed baking sheet, a sheet pan is a flat, rectangular metal pan with a 1-inch lip around the sides.
“It’s made of aluminum or stainless steel and in a professional kitchen can be as large as 26 by 18 inches,” writes Molly Gilbert, author of Sheet Pan Suppers. “For us home cooks, the more readily available 18-by-13-inches (called half sheets) does perfectly well. Note (that) jelly roll pans are the same shape as sheet pans, but smaller and less sturdy. They have a tendency to warp at high heat, so be sure to use a half sheet.”
This method of cooking is a game changer for getting a delicious meal on the table fast. Jo Anne Rowley, general sales manager at KRDO News Radio, is a big fan. She bakes chicken breasts and veggies together on a rimmed sheet pan.
“I’m a busy working mom who always makes it a priority to feed my family nutritious, healthy food,” she said. She fills a sheet pan with a protein (chicken, salmon or steak), fresh veggies from the garden or the fridge, and small red or fingerling potatoes or sweet potatoes. She seasons it all with salt, pepper, garlic, a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and olive oil. The pan is slid into a 375-degree oven for 20 minutes. The last five minutes, she increases the temperature to 400 degrees.
“If I’m doing fish with asparagus and green beans, I cook this meal less time since all these foods cook faster,” she said. “I’ve been doing it once a week, and my family loves it. They even eat all of the vegetables, even the Brussel sprouts.”
The family she cooks for regularly includes her husband and 16- and 21-year-old sons. But when their three other sons and five grandchildren come over on Sundays, she constructs two to three sheet pans.
Debra McVicker, owner of Chef’s Table Colorado Springs cooking school, is a fan of sheet pan suppers and teaches classes about the technique.
“Sheet pan meals are the true heroes of weeknight dinners,” she said. “The key to everything cooking evenly is staggering your ingredients. Start with thicker items that require longer cooking and add other ingredients that take less time to cook later in the process.”
Her next class is Oct. 26. The menu may include Hangar Steak with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Broccolini, White Beans and Tomatoes; No-Fry Eggplant Parmesan; Chicken Souvlaki and Potatoes, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and Feta; No-Fry Breaded Pork Chops with Brussels Sprouts and Apples; and Glazed Salmon and Bok Choy. Visit chefstablecos.com.