Brother Luck has luck — and confidence — on his side. The owner of downtown Colorado Springs restaurant Four by Brother Luck made it past the first round on Thursday’s “Last Chance Kitchen”, the online companion show to Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Luck will return next week to compete against the chef or chefs who wind up in “Last Chance Kitchen.”
“Top Chef” is a reality show that pits culinary experts from around the country against each other, and Luck was a “cheftestant” in last year’s show. He was eventually eliminated, but was given another chance to compete this year.
“I think competing this season, I’m going into it with a lot more confidence,” Luck says. “I picked up some things that I knew would give me an advantage this time around.”
The next episode of “Last Chance Kitchen” airs Dec. 13 on bravotv.com directly after Top Chef, which comes on at 8 p.m. Watch at home, or head to Luck’s eatery to catch the action. Details: Four by Brother Luck, 321 N. Tejon St., 434-2741, fourbybrotherluck.com.
contact the writer: 636-0271.