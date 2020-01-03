With the abrupt closure of Fox & Hound sports bar Dec. 31, anyone with a gift card from the Colorado Springs eatery is rightfully disappointed. Not all is lost, Bubba's 33, though a completely separate company, is stepping up to help.
Bubba's 33, 5807 Constitution Ave., will exchange a free entree certificate for any valid Fox & Hound gift card up to $25. Fox & Hound gift cards with a value greater than $25 can be exchanged for a Bubba's 33 dinner-for-two certificate.
But wait, there's more: Fox & Hound free appetizer passes may also be exchanged for a free Bubba's 33 appetizer card. The offers are good through Feb. 29.