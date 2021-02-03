Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Valentines Cookies, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, $37.89.
• Fondue Basics, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, $64.95.
• Valentine’s Cupcake Decorating, noon-2 p.m. Feb. 13, $43.30.
• Conversation Heart Cookie Decorating, for ages 21 and older, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 13, $49.25.
• Valentine’s Day Cupcake Bouquet, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 14, $46.55.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Superbowl, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Friday or 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Boozy Blast Virtual Class, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Lean Meat Meal Virtual Class, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11.
• Romantic Rendezvous Virtual Class, 3-4 p.m. Feb. 12 or Feb. 13.
• Cuisine d’Amour, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 or Feb. 13, noon-3 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
The Seasoned Chef Classes — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Simply Spuds — A Potato Party Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $40.
• Couples Class: A Trip to Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.
• Urban Eats — Sexy Soups and Salads, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: A Cruise Around the Mediterranean, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 16, $170.
• Cooking without Recipes — French Flavors Online Class, 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 10, $40.
• Urban Eats — Vegetarian Comfort Foods, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 11, $85.
• Simply Brazil Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 12, $40.
• Couples Class: An Italian Road Trip: Magnificent Milan, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 12, $180.
EVENTS
THROUGH FEB. 14
Wine Tours and Tastings — Evergood Elixirs Winery, 613 County Line Road, Unit L, Palmer Lake. Go online information and reservations: evergoodelixirs.com/tasting-tour.
THROUGH MARCH 27
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
SUNDAY
Mardi Gras Brunch — 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 72350 Pine Creek Road, $16-$29. Reservations required: 598-8667.
