What’s Cooking
Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Romantic Rendezvous Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Friday, $29-$149.
• Paleo Plate Virtual Class, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, $29-$149.
• Lean Meat Meal Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20, $29-$149.
• Gluten-Free Goodness Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22, $29-$149.
• Diabetic Friendly Virtual Class, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23, $29-$149.
• Quick Pickle for Gut Health Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, $29-$149.
• Fish Fry-Day Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29, $29-$149.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Korean Soups Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Cooking with Miso Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 20, $25.
• African Curry Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 21, $25.
• German Schnitzel Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 26, $25.
• Arabian Gulf Cuisine Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 27, $25.
• Albondigas Soup Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, $25.
The Seasoned Chef Online Classes — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Simply Legume Lovers, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $35.
• Urban Eats — Wonderful Winter Soups, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, $35.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, $35.
• Sunday Supper Series — A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.
• Simply Spanish, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, $40.
• Urban Eats — Wonderful Winter Vegetables, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 20, $35.
• Food is Medicine: Mediterranean Seafood, 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 20, $40.
• Simply Doughs 1 — Perogies and Potstickers, noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 22, $35.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South America, 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 22, $45.
• Tacos and Tequila, 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 23, $40.
• A Lobster Lover’s Dream, 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 26, $40.
• Passion for Passion Fruit, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 27, $35.
• Food is Medicine: Eat the Rainbow, 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, $35.
EVENTS
THROUGH FEB. 27
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
BY FEB. 1 AND FEB. 15
El Paso County Hobby Wine Competition — To benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, $10 per wine entry. Registration required by Feb. 1: communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition. Tentative wine tasting event, 7-9 Feb. 15, $20; 520-6977.
