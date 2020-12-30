Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Boozy Blast Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, $29-$149.
• Southern Specialty Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6, $29-$149.
• French Classes No. 2 Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8, $29-$149.
• Comfort Food Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13, $29-$149.
• Romantic Rendezvous Virtual Class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15, $29-$149.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Korean Soups Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 19, $25.
• Cooking with Miso Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 20, $25.
• African Curry Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 21, $25.
Judaism Your Way Online Classes — Denver, 1-303-320-6185, $36. Online registration required: judaism yourway.org/cooking-classes.
• Noodle and Potato Kugel, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
• Charoset from Around the World — Sephardic and others, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
The Seasoned Chef Online Classes — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Sunday Supper Series — A Scandinavian Smorgasbord, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.
• Urban Eats — Wonderful Winter Salads, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 6, $35.
• Simply Great Grains, noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 8, $35.
• Couples Class: A Trip to Tokyo, 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 8, $45.
• Urban Eats — A Modern Vegan Breakfast, 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 9, $35.
• Taking the Pressure Off Dinner, 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12, $40.
• Urban Eats — On-the-Go Lunches, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 13, $35.
• Food is Medicine: V is for Vitality, 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 13, $35.
• Simply Legume Lovers, noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 15, $35.
• Urban Eats — Wonderful Winter Soups, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 15, $35.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 16, $35.
• Sunday Supper Series — A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, $40.
• Simply Spanish, 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 19, $40.
EVENTS
SATURDAY-FEB. 27
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
BY FEB. 1
El Paso County Hobby Wine Competition — To benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, $10 per wine entry. Registration required by Feb. 1: communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition. Tentative wine tasting event, 7-9 Feb. 15, $20; 520-6977.
