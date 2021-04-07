Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Tiramisu, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Hot Chocolate Bombs, 10 a.m.-noon April 17.
• Pierogis, noon-2 p.m. April 17.
• Easy Flaky Croissants, 4-6 p.m. April 17.
• Canning for Beginners, 10 a.m.-noon April 18.
• Brioche Cinnamon Rolls, noon-3 p.m. April 18.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Boozy Blast online class, 6-7 p.m. Friday.
• Southern Comforts, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
• French Classics No. 2 online class, 4-5 p.m. Saturday.
• Southern Specialties online class, 6-7 p.m. April 14.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14 or 15.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8 p.m. April 15 or 17.
• Brunch online class, noon-1 p.m. April 16.
• Sweet Tarts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 15 or 9 a.m.-noon April 17.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Preserved Lemons, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $65.
• Plant-Based Curry, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Spiced Apple Star Bread, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Ethiopian online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Indian Korma online class, 6-7 p.m. April 14, $25.
• Under Pressure Desserts, 6-8 p.m. April 15, $55.
• Day of the Mushroom, 5-8 p.m. April 16, $75.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls, for ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 17, $35.
• The Spice is Right 2, 5-8 p.m. April 17, $75.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• The Artisan Chef — Swimming in Seafood, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Couples Class — A Taste of Tokyo, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $185.
• Couples Class — Rum, Red Beans and Rice, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $185.
• Sunday Supper Series — Chillin’ in Chile online class, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Secrets of Gluten Free Baking, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 14, $65.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. April 15 and 22, $170.
• Couples Class — Spring Small Plates Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 16, $180.
• Couples Class — Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 17, $180.
EVENTS
THROUGH MAY 29
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
