What’s Cooking
Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Colorado State University Extension — Virtual classes. Registration required: elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/classes-and-workshops.
• Cottage Foods Food Safety Certification, noon-3:30 p.m. March 29, $25-$40.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Tamales, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Baked Feta Pasta and Pints, 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
• Disney Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Cannoli, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Chocolate Tart, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Chicken Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Courageous Carnivore, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Friday.
• Brunch, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Romantic Rendezvous online class, 5-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Chocolate, 1:30-4:30 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Beef Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday or 9:30 a.m. noon March 24.
• Boozy Blast online class, 6-7 p.m. March 24.
• All About Cheese, 5:30-8 p.m. March 25 or 26, 9:30 a.m.-noon March 26.
• Chocolate, 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 27 or 29.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Southwest Chicken & Green Chile Lasagna online class, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Meringue Madness, 1-3 p.m. Friday, $45.
• Spring is in the Air, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Easy Weeknight Thai online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Cooking with Your Kids — Chicken and Dumplings online class, 6-7:30 p.m. March 24, $25.
• Taste of Mexico — Enmoladas online class, 6-7 p.m. March 25, $25.
• Pizza Party, 5-8 p.m. March 26, $65.
• Intermediate Cheese Workshop, 1-5 p.m. March 27-28, $150.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Modern Meals, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip: Seductive Sicily, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Bison and Bourbon Meal, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.
• Sunday Supper Series — Nowruz: A Persian Party Online Class, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.
• Simply Bar Food Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. March 26, $40.
EVENTS
THROUGH MAY 29
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ y522yqa3.
