Colorado State University Extension — Virtual classes. Registration required: elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/classes-and-workshops.

• Cottage Foods Food Safety Certification, noon-3:30 p.m. March 29, $25-$40.

Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

• Tamales, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

• Baked Feta Pasta and Pints, 3-5 p.m. Saturday.

• Disney Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.

• Cannoli, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

• Chocolate Tart, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Chicken Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

• Courageous Carnivore, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Friday.

• Brunch, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday.

• Romantic Rendezvous online class, 5-6 p.m. Saturday.

• Chocolate, 1:30-4:30 or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

• Beef Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday or 9:30 a.m. noon March 24.

• Boozy Blast online class, 6-7 p.m. March 24.

• All About Cheese, 5:30-8 p.m. March 25 or 26, 9:30 a.m.-noon March 26.

• Chocolate, 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 27 or 29.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Southwest Chicken & Green Chile Lasagna online class, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, $25.

• Meringue Madness, 1-3 p.m. Friday, $45.

• Spring is in the Air, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.

• Easy Weeknight Thai online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Cooking with Your Kids — Chicken and Dumplings online class, 6-7:30 p.m. March 24, $25.

• Taste of Mexico — Enmoladas online class, 6-7 p.m. March 25, $25.

• Pizza Party, 5-8 p.m. March 26, $65.

• Intermediate Cheese Workshop, 1-5 p.m. March 27-28, $150.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Modern Meals, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.

• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip: Seductive Sicily, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.

• An Ode to Julia Child with a Twist, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.

• Couples Class: Bison and Bourbon Meal, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $190.

• Sunday Supper Series — Nowruz: A Persian Party Online Class, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.

• Simply Bar Food Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. March 26, $40.

THROUGH MAY 29

Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ y522yqa3.

