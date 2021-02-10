What’s Cooking
Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Easy Flaky Croissants, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Valentine’s Cupcake Decorating, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Conversation Heart Cookie Decorating, for ages 21 and older, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Valentine’s Day Cupcake Bouquet, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Romantic Rendezvous Virtual Class, 3-4 p.m. Friday or Saturday.
• Cuisine d’Amour, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday, noon-3 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Southern Specialties Virtual Class, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb 18.
• Beef Expert, 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 19.
• Puppy Power, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Mardi Gras Online Cooking Class, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• African Curry 2 Online Cooking Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Thai Curry Online Cooking Class, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 17, $25.
• Guamanian Online Cooking Class, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 18, $25.
The Seasoned Chef Classes — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Urban Eats — Vegetarian Comfort Foods, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Simply Brazil Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $40.
• Couples Class: An Italian Road Trip: Magnificent Milan, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: A Classic Celebration of Love, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, $200.
• Cooking Without Recipes — A Taste of Italy Online Class, 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 17, $40.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 18, $85.
• Simply Fish and Seafood Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 19, $40.
• Couples Class: A Pearl of India, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 19, $170.
EVENTS
THROUGH SUNDAY
Wine Tours and Tastings — Evergood Elixirs Winery, 613 County Line Road, Unit L, Palmer Lake. Go online information and reservations: evergoodelixirs.com/tasting-tour.
THROUGH APRIL 30
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
FEB. 20
Virtual Wine Tasting and Hobby Wine Competition Award Ceremony — To benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, 7 p.m. wine tasting, 8 p.m. award ceremony, $65. Registration required: 520-6977. communityservices.elpasoco.com/virtual-wine-tasting.
