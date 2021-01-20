Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Valentines Cookies, noon-2 p.m. Saturday or Feb. 6, $37.89.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, $89.
• Truly Tasting, 9-10 a.m. Friday, $44.
• Under Pressure — Around the World Veggie Soups, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $55.
• Gluten-Free Goodness virtual class, 6:30 p.m. Friday, $29-$149.
• Pork Expert, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, $89.
• Diabetic Friendly virtual class, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, $29-$149.
• Appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, $89.
• Chocolate Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 27, $79.
• Quick Pickle for Gut Health virtual class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, $29-$149.
• Puff Pastry, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 28, $99.
• All About Cheese, 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 28 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 29, $89.
• Fish Fry-Day virtual class, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29, $29-$149.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• African Curry online class, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• German Schnitzel online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Arabian Gulf Cuisine online class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 27, $25.
• Albondigas Soup online class, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, $25.
The Seasoned Chef Classes — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Simply Doughs 1 — Perogies and Potstickers online class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $35.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South American, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• A Lobster Lover’s Dream online class, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, $40.
• Passion for Passion Fruit online class, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 27, $35.
• Food is Medicine: Eat the Rainbow online class, 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, $35.
• Simply Doughs 2 — Empanadas and Agnolotti online class, noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 29, $35.
• Couples Class: Tapas and Cocktails online class, 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 29, $45.
EVENTS
THROUGH MARCH 27
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
FEB. 15
El Paso County Hobby Wine Competition — To benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, $10 per wine entry. Registration required by Feb. 1: communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition. Tentative wine tasting event, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15, $20; 520-6977.
