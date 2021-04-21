food

What’s Cooking

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

CLASSES

Colorado State University Extension — Virtual classes. Registration required: elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/classes-and-workshops.

• Cottage Foods Food Safety Certification, noon-3:30 p.m. Thursday, $25-$40.

• Home Food Preservation: Water Bath Canning, noon-1 p.m. May 5, $10.

Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

• Brioche Doughnuts, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.

• Tamales, 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

• Mother’s Day Cookie Decorating, 10 a.m.-noon May 1.

• Succulent Cookie Decorating, 2-4 p.m. May 1.

• Taco Fiesta and Margaritas, for 21 and older, 4-6 p.m. May 1.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 or 6-7 p.m. Thursday.

• Perfect Picnic, 10 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Friday.

• All About Cheese, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Italian, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. April 28.

• Lean Mean Protein online class, noon-1 p.m. April 29.

• Teatime, 5:30-8 p.m. April 29.

• Burger Blast, 9:30 a.m.-noon April 30.

• Romantic Rendezvous online class, 6-7 p.m. April 30.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Spring Veggies, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $65.

• Rough Puff, 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, $75.

• Baguettes & Butter, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $50.

• Thai Restaurant Favorites online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Pressure Cooking: Hungarian Goulash online class, 6-7 p.m. April 28, $25.

• Puff-N-Stuff, 1-3 p.m. April 30, $55.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Simply Abroad — Croatia online class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $40.

• Couples Class — In Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.

• Get Back in the Backyard — Ultimate Grilling, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.

• Couples Class — An Evening in Barcelona, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.

• Sunday Supper Series — Cruisin’ the Polynesian Islands online class, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.

• The Artisan Chef — Perfectly Pickled online class, 5-6:30 p.m. April 29, $40.

• Simply Abroad — French Riviera online class, noon-1:30 p.m. April 30, $40.

• Couples Class — Modern Asian Cuisine from Denver’s Food Scene, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 30, $180.

EVENTS

THROUGH MAY 29

Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

