What’s Cooking
Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Colorado State University Extension — Virtual classes. Registration required: elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/classes-and-workshops.
• Cottage Foods Food Safety Certification, noon-3:30 p.m. Thursday, $25-$40.
• Home Food Preservation: Water Bath Canning, noon-1 p.m. May 5, $10.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Brioche Doughnuts, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Tamales, 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
• Mother’s Day Cookie Decorating, 10 a.m.-noon May 1.
• Succulent Cookie Decorating, 2-4 p.m. May 1.
• Taco Fiesta and Margaritas, for 21 and older, 4-6 p.m. May 1.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 or 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
• Perfect Picnic, 10 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Friday.
• All About Cheese, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Italian, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. April 28.
• Lean Mean Protein online class, noon-1 p.m. April 29.
• Teatime, 5:30-8 p.m. April 29.
• Burger Blast, 9:30 a.m.-noon April 30.
• Romantic Rendezvous online class, 6-7 p.m. April 30.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Spring Veggies, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $65.
• Rough Puff, 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Baguettes & Butter, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $50.
• Thai Restaurant Favorites online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Pressure Cooking: Hungarian Goulash online class, 6-7 p.m. April 28, $25.
• Puff-N-Stuff, 1-3 p.m. April 30, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Simply Abroad — Croatia online class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $40.
• Couples Class — In Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Get Back in the Backyard — Ultimate Grilling, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class — An Evening in Barcelona, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Sunday Supper Series — Cruisin’ the Polynesian Islands online class, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.
• The Artisan Chef — Perfectly Pickled online class, 5-6:30 p.m. April 29, $40.
• Simply Abroad — French Riviera online class, noon-1:30 p.m. April 30, $40.
• Couples Class — Modern Asian Cuisine from Denver’s Food Scene, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 30, $180.
EVENTS
THROUGH MAY 29
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
