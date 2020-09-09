Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Tiramisu, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Blueberry Pastry Braid, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Cannoli, 8 p.m. Saturday.
• Cupcake Bouquet, 10 a.m.-noon or noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Danish Baking, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Banana Cream Pie, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Thai Chicken Ramen Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Quick & Easy Japanese Noodles Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Canning, 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $150.
• Radiant Rhubarb Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• American Regional: Southwest Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Senegalese Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 16, $25.
• Thai Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 16, $25.
• Indian Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 17, $25.
• Breakfast for Dinner Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 17, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Online Class: Let’s Talk — Vinegar Vitality, 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Middle Eastern Cuisine, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Online Class: Simply Caribbean Bites, noon Friday.
• Couples Class: A Fall Harvest Dinner Party, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Online Class: Urban Eats — Southern Classics, noon Saturday.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 22.
• South American Street Fare, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
• Online Class: Let’s Talk — The Bottled Olive, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
• The Italian Pantry, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 15
Civic Center Eats — Gathering of gourmet food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccentereats.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
SEPT. 26-27
Chile & Frijoles Festival Throwback Fest — Farmers markets and Chili and Salsa Showdown, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Pueblo. Donated gate admission. In-person at farmers markets ore curbside pickup; festival.pueblochamber.org.
