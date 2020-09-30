Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Colorado State University Extension — Registration required.
• Preserve the Season: Fall Fruit Online Class, 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, $10; tinyurl.com/yxq275am.
• Introduction to Pressure Canning Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 7, $10; tinyurl.com/yyclwwrb.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Easy Flaky Croissants, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
• Fudge, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Churros, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 10.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Savory Hand Pies, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Cinnamon Baking, 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• The Art of Cheesemaking: How to Make Mozzarella Online Class, 6-8 p.m. Monday, free.
• Indian Vegetarian — Kerala Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Immuno-Boosting — Black Garlic Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Oct. 7, $25.
• The Art of Cooking: Spice and Spice Blending Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, free.
• Chamorro (Guamanian) Cooking Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Oct. 8, $25.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Mini Apple Hand Pies Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, free.
• Street-Style Enchiladas, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 9, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Let’s Talk Chocolate Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Hearty Fall Soups, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class: Oktoberfest, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• On Location: A Mushroom Expedition, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 15
Civic Center Eats — Gathering of gourmet food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccentereats.com.
THROUGH NOV. 28
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
TUESDAY
Western Slope Organic Fall Fruit Sale — Pick-up 4-6 p.m., Colorado State University Extension Office, 17 N. Spruce St., $33 for 10 lb. box. Advance order required: tinyurl.com/yxar7e4a.
