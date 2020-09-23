What’s Cooking
Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Kids Baked Doughnuts, for ages 6-10, 10 a.m.-noon; for ages 11-14 noon-2 p.m. Friday.
• Creme Brulee, noon Sunday.
• Tamales, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Simple Suppers Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Quick & Easy Spain Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $60.
• Italian Cheese, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, $100.
• Modern Chinese Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Under Pressure Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Talkin’ Turkey Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 30, $25.
• Pasta Perfect Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 30, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Online Class: Let’s Talk — Flesh and Boneless, 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.• Online Class: Simply Awesome Autumn Small Plates, noon Friday.
• Young Chef: Modern Italian — A Cool New Take, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Romance in Rome, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class: Bison & Bourbon, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Online Class: Sunday Supper Series — French Twist, 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Young Chef: Sushi House Favorites, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30 p.m. Monday.
• A Vegan Harvest, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Knife Skills, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 15
Civic Center Eats — Gathering of gourmet food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccentereats.com.
THROUGH NOV. 28
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THURSDAY
Dairy Block “Chopped:” Angel’s Envy Edition Cocktail Contest — Bartenders will have 30 minutes to create a cocktail using a mystery basket of ingredients, 6-8 p.m., Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, free. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/y6mwybjd.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Chile & Frijoles Festival Throwback Fest — Farmers markets and Chili and Salsa Showdown, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Pueblo. Donated gate admission. In-person at farmers markets ore curbside pickup; festival.pueblochamber.org.
Escape in Time to Steampunk and Wine — Florence; facebook.com/renewyourvows. Call or email for tickets: 431-3592, steampunkwine@yahoo.com.
