What’s Cooking

CLASSES

Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

• Kids Baked Doughnuts, for ages 6-10, 10 a.m.-noon; for ages 11-14 noon-2 p.m. Friday.

• Creme Brulee, noon Sunday.

• Tamales, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Simple Suppers Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, $25.

• Quick & Easy Spain Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, $25.

• Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $60.

• Italian Cheese, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, $100.

• Modern Chinese Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Under Pressure Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Talkin’ Turkey Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 30, $25.

• Pasta Perfect Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 30, $25.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Online Class: Let’s Talk — Flesh and Boneless, 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.• Online Class: Simply Awesome Autumn Small Plates, noon Friday.

• Young Chef: Modern Italian — A Cool New Take, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.

• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Romance in Rome, 6:30 p.m. Friday.

• Couples Class: Bison & Bourbon, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Online Class: Sunday Supper Series — French Twist, 5 p.m. Sunday.

• Young Chef: Sushi House Favorites, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday.

• Mastering Sauces, 6:30 p.m. Monday.

• A Vegan Harvest, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Knife Skills, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

EVENTS

THROUGH OCT. 15

Civic Center Eats — Gathering of gourmet food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccentereats.com.

THROUGH NOV. 28

Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

THURSDAY

Dairy Block “Chopped:” Angel’s Envy Edition Cocktail Contest — Bartenders will have 30 minutes to create a cocktail using a mystery basket of ingredients, 6-8 p.m., Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, free. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/y6mwybjd.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Chile & Frijoles Festival Throwback Fest — Farmers markets and Chili and Salsa Showdown, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Pueblo. Donated gate admission. In-person at farmers markets ore curbside pickup; festival.pueblochamber.org.

Escape in Time to Steampunk and Wine — Florence; facebook.com/renewyourvows. Call or email for tickets: 431-3592, steampunkwine@yahoo.com.

