Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Harry Potter Dessert, 2-4 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Kids Gummy, for ages 6-10, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 11.
• Kids Gummy, for ages 10-14, noon-2 p.m. Sept. 11.
• Tiramisu, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 12.
• Blueberry Pastry Braid, 4-6 p.m. Sept. 12.
• Cannoli, 8 p.m. Sept. 12.
• Cupcake Bouquet Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon or noon-2 p.m. Sept. 13.
• Danish Baking, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 13.
• Banana Cream Pie, 4-6 p.m. Sept. 13.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Taste of Mexico Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• French Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Rise Up — High-Altitude Baking Fails Fixed, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Immuno-Boosting: Rhizome Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Egyptian Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Roasted Pueblo Chiles Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 9, $25.
• Sensational Salads: Bahn Mi Bread Salad Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 9, $25.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Thai Chicken Ramen Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 10, $25.
• Quick & Easy Japanese Noodles Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10, $25.
• Canning, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 11-12, $150.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Online Class: Let’s Talk — Tea Time, 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class — A Kentucky Derby Affair, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Online Class: Simply Gourmet Cast Iron Camping, noon Friday.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Food as Medicine: Mix, Match, Make, Take, 6 p.m. Sept. 9.
• Online Class: Let’s Talk — Vinegar Vitality, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
• Middle Eastern Cuisine, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
• Online Class: Simply Caribbean Bites, noon Sept. 11.
• Couples Class: A Fall Harvest Dinner Party, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11.
• Online Class: Urban Eats — Southern Classics, noon Sept. 12.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 15
Civic Center Eats — Gathering of gourmet food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccentereats.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
