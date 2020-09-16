food

Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.

CLASSES

Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

• Kids Pretzel Making, for ages 6-10, 10 a.m.-noon; for ages 11-14, noon-2 p.m. Friday.

• Baked Doughnuts, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Tiramisu, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.

• Boozy Baking, 6-8 p.m. or 8-10 p.m. Saturday.

• Apple Galette, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.

• Cannoli, noon-2 p.m. Sunday.

• English Toffee, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.

• Kids Baked Donuts, for ages 6-10, 10 a.m.-noon; for ages 11-14, noon-2 p.m. Sept. 25.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Indian online class, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, $25.

• Breakfast for Dinner online class, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, $25.

• Mexico — Street Style, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.

• Pavlova online class, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $25.

• Sensational Salads online class, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Italian Soup & Salad online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Moroccan Tagine online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 23, $25.

• Soulful Soups online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 23, $25.

• Simple Suppers online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 24, $25.

• Quick & Easy Spain online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 24, $25.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Online Class: Let’s Talk — The Bottled Olive, 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

• The Italian Pantry, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Young Chef: Kid’s Classics, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.

• Sushi Party Rolls, 6:30 p.m. Friday.

• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

• Young Chef: Stuffed Dough — Get Stuffed, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday.

• Online Class: Urban Eats — Modern Inspired Italian, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

• Creamy Cheesecakes, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

EVENTS

THROUGH OCT. 15

Civic Center Eats — Gathering of gourmet food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccentereats.com.

THROUGH NOV. 28

Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

SEPT. 26-27

Chile & Frijoles Festival Throwback Fest — Farmers markets and Chili and Salsa Showdown, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Pueblo. Donated gate admission. In-person at farmers markets or curbside pickup; festival.pueblochamber.org.

