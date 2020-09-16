Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Kids Pretzel Making, for ages 6-10, 10 a.m.-noon; for ages 11-14, noon-2 p.m. Friday.
• Baked Doughnuts, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Tiramisu, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Boozy Baking, 6-8 p.m. or 8-10 p.m. Saturday.
• Apple Galette, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Cannoli, noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
• English Toffee, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
• Kids Baked Donuts, for ages 6-10, 10 a.m.-noon; for ages 11-14, noon-2 p.m. Sept. 25.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Indian online class, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Breakfast for Dinner online class, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Mexico — Street Style, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Pavlova online class, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $25.
• Sensational Salads online class, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Italian Soup & Salad online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Moroccan Tagine online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 23, $25.
• Soulful Soups online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 23, $25.
• Simple Suppers online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 24, $25.
• Quick & Easy Spain online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 24, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Online Class: Let’s Talk — The Bottled Olive, 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
• The Italian Pantry, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Young Chef: Kid’s Classics, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
• Sushi Party Rolls, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Young Chef: Stuffed Dough — Get Stuffed, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday.
• Online Class: Urban Eats — Modern Inspired Italian, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
• Creamy Cheesecakes, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 15
Civic Center Eats — Gathering of gourmet food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccentereats.com.
THROUGH NOV. 28
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
SEPT. 26-27
Chile & Frijoles Festival Throwback Fest — Farmers markets and Chili and Salsa Showdown, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Pueblo. Donated gate admission. In-person at farmers markets or curbside pickup; festival.pueblochamber.org.
