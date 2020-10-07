What’s Cooking
Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Colorado State University Extension — Registration required.
• Jam Technique Online Class, featuring holiday jams, noon-1:30 p.m. Monday, $10; tinyurl.com/y3t8v9vp.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Churros, noon-1 p.m. Saturday.
• Pumpkin Churro Doughnuts, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Pumpkin Scones, 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
• Cupcake Bouquet, noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Almond Pasty Bear Claw, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Apple Wontons, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Oct. 14.
• Potatoes, 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 15.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfood studio.com.
• Chamorro (Guamanian) Cooking Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Mini Apple Hand Pies Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, free.
• Street-Style Enchiladas, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Squash’d, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Middle Eastern Dinner — Persian Cookery Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Best of the Bayou — Kerala Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasoned chef.com.
• Sausage and Salumi, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Simple Fall in New England Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class: An Evening in Barcelona, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class: Live from Havana — Rum, Red Beans and Rice, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Sunday Supper Series — Indian Treasures Online Class, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Meals in Minutes: Mushroom Madness, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Urban Eats: Sexy Food, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
EVENTS
OCT. 14
Virtual Libation Creations: Fall Edition — Hosted by Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, with artist Jasmine Dillavou and bartender Ric Bascobert, 5 p.m., $5-$10. Drink and art supplies provided upon registration: tinyurl.com/y3b4xg5y.
