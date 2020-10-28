Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Colorado State University Extension — Registration required.
• Cottage Food Online Training and Certification, noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 4, $40; tinyurl.com/y5po6u95.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing, 6-8 p.m. Friday.
• Pumpkin Roll Cake, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
• Kid’s Halloween Dessert, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Creme Brulee, 1-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Halloween Charcuterie Board Design and Drink, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Fried Doughnuts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Old-Fashioned Divinity, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Pecan Pralines, 4-5 p.m. Sunday.
• Easy Flaky Croissants, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 6.
• Instant Pot Basics, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 6.
• Chocolate Turtles, 4-5 p.m. Nov. 6.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Kids Halloween, for ages 9-12, 5-7:30 p.m. Friday or 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Halloween, four-hands class, ages 5 and older with an adult, 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Meal Planning 1, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Tea Time, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Nov. 4.
• Vegetables, 9:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 5.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Under Pressure — Chinese Takeout, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Korean: Bulgogi Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• French Soups Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Let’s Talk Canning Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday.
• South American Street Faire, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Simply Northwest Comfort Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Halloween Cocktails: Witches Brew Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class: Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
EVENTS
THROUGH DEC. 26
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
NOV. 6
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — In-person or virtual, to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6:30 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 S. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Go online for ticket prices. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/y3p7lpj4.
