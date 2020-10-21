Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Colorado State University Extension — Registration required.
• High-Altitude Baking Online Workshop, noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 28, $10; tinyurl.com/y2g2crkp.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Enchiladas: Two Way, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Tamales, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Cannoli, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Harry Potter Trivia and Cooking Class, 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday.
• Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Truly Tasting, 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday or Saturday.
• Truly Tasting, 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Soups 2, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 28.
• Quiches, 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 28 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 29.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Beans & Rice, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Soft Pretzel, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, $100.
• French Online, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Chinese Restaurant Favorites Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, $25.
• Under Pressure — Chinese Takeout, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Nana’s Kitchen: Italian Favorites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Simply Southwest Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class: In Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class: Mediterranean Tapas & Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Sunday Supper Series: A Peruvian Party Online Class, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Let’s Talk Canning Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
• South American Street Faire, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
• Simply Northwest Comfort Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Halloween Cocktails: Witches Brew Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Couples Class: Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
EVENTS
THROUGH DEC. 26
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
SATURDAY
Colorado Cuisine Zoom Wine Tasting — Hosted by The French Kitchen, 5:30 p.m., $124, includes food and wine pairing menu. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/y4abpylw.
