CLASSES

Colorado State University Extension — Registration required.

• Dehydration Technique Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Monday, $10; tinyurl.com/y2kp4xj2.

Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

• Knife Skills, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday.

• Classic Crepes & Bananas Foster, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Tamales, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

• Sweet Baklava, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

• Harry Potter Dessert, 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

• Pumpkin Cobbler, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.

• Enchiladas: Two Way, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Potatoes, 9:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Beyond Knife Skills, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Southern Comforts, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday or 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday or Oct. 21 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 22.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $60.

• Spice Road, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.

• Lotsa Pasta — Celebrate National Pasta Day, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.

• Hole Foods — Bagels, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $75.

• Cooking with Miso Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Cincinnati Chili — 5-Way Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, $25.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Let’s Talk Craft Beer Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Cheese Boards and More, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Simple N’Awlins Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday.

• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• Tamales! Tamales! Tamales! 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Couples Class: Romantic Cozy Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 27.

• More Fish and Shellfish, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

EVENTS

THROUGH NOV. 28

Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

SATURDAY

Mountain Brews and Manitou Wines — 3-5 p.m., Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y4d3tj3y.

