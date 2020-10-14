Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Colorado State University Extension — Registration required.
• Dehydration Technique Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Monday, $10; tinyurl.com/y2kp4xj2.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Knife Skills, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday.
• Classic Crepes & Bananas Foster, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Tamales, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Sweet Baklava, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
• Harry Potter Dessert, 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Pumpkin Cobbler, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
• Enchiladas: Two Way, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Potatoes, 9:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Southern Comforts, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday or 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday or Oct. 21 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 22.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• Spice Road, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Lotsa Pasta — Celebrate National Pasta Day, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Hole Foods — Bagels, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $75.
• Cooking with Miso Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Cincinnati Chili — 5-Way Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Let’s Talk Craft Beer Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Cheese Boards and More, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Simple N’Awlins Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Tamales! Tamales! Tamales! 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Couples Class: Romantic Cozy Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 27.
• More Fish and Shellfish, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
EVENTS
THROUGH NOV. 28
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
SATURDAY
Mountain Brews and Manitou Wines — 3-5 p.m., Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y4d3tj3y.
