What’s Cooking
Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Easy Flaky Croissants, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
• Instant Pot Basics, 1-4 p.m. Friday.
• Chocolate Turtles, 4-5 p.m. Friday.
• Pumpkin Roll Cake, 2-5 p.m. Friday.
• Comfort Soups, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday.
• Turkey Cookies, noon-2 p.m. Saturday or Nov. 14.
• Benedict Brunch, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Pumpkin Cake Roll, 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Vegetables, 9:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Beef Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Truly Tasting, four-hands class, ages 5 and older with an adult, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Meal Planning 2, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 11.
• Italian, 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 11 or 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 12.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfood studio.com.
• American Regional: Chowder Online Class, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• 50 Shades of Gravy Online Class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Let’s Talk Mushrooms Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, call or go online for cost.
• Chiles and Chasers, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Simply Great Lakes Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $35.
• Couples Class: A Cruise Around the Mediterranean, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• The World is Your Donut – Fire Up Your Fryer, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Magnificent Milan, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know. 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 17, $170.
• Get Saucy for the Holidays, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 11, $85.
EVENTS
THROUGH DEC. 26
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
FRIDAY
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — In-person or virtual, to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6:30 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 S. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Go online for ticket prices. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/y3p7lpj4.
