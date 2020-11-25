Some events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Harry Potter Trivia and Cooking Class, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Harry Potter Desserts, noon-2 p.m., 2-4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
• Boozy Baking, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4.
• Biscuits & Gravy, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5.
• Shrimp & Grits, noon Dec. 5
• Seafood Paella, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
• Holiday Cupcake Bouquet, 10 a.m.-noon and noon-2 p.m. Dec. 6.
• Ugly Sweater Cookie Decorating and Drink, 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• All About Cheese, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday or 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 3.
• Chicken Expert, 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Courageous Carnivore, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Moroccan Around the Christmas Tree Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 3, $25.
• Christmas Cookie Workshop, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5, $100.
• Spiced Apple Star Bread, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 6, $65.
• Caribbean Dinner Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 8, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Black Friday Bites: Transforming Thanksgiving Leftovers Online Class, noon-2 p.m. Friday, $40.
• The Ultimate Gingerbread House Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 3, $35.
• Simply Fish Fry Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 4, $35.
• Lobster Lover Online Class, 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, $45.
• Festive Holiday Meats Online Class, 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10, $45.
• Simply Chili Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 11, $35.
• Sunday Supper Series - Cooking with Liqueurs Online Class, 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, $35.
• All I Want for Christmas is Yule Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 17, $35.
• A Holiday Cocktail Party Online Class, 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, $45.
• Urban Eats - A Ready to Eat Christmas Morning Breakfast Online Class, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 22, $35.
EVENTS
THROUGH JAN. 30
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
