Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcolorado ltd.com.
• Instant Pot Basics, 10 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Thanksgiving Sides, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Harry Potter Desserts, 4-6 p.m. Friday or 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Instant Pot Basics, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
• Gourmet Caramel, 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
• Easy Flaky Croissants, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
• Easy Flaky Croissants, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.
• Pie Party, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 22 or 4-7 p.m. Tuesday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Southern Comforts, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Thanksgiving Meal, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Easy Thai Dinner, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Royal Cake, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Nov. 25.
• Truly Tasting, 4-hands class, ages 5 and older with an adult, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 27.
• All About Cheese, four-hands class, ages 5 and older with an adult, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 27.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Lighten Up Thanksgiving, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Sushi 101, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• The Bird is the Word, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Getting’ Knotty, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, $75.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• How To’s for the Holidays: Thanksgiving Side Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $35.
• Pork Belly Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $90.
• Simply Canadian Classics with a Twist Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $35.
• Couples Class: Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $190.
• Festive Holiday Pies, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• Couples Class: Around the Spicy World, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $170.
• Black Friday Bites: Transforming Thanksgiving Leftovers Online Class, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 27, $40.
EVENTS
THROUGH DEC. 26
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
